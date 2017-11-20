​30 cost-effective house designs

Houses built the traditional way (i.e. brick, cement, concrete) don’t have to be expensive, yet they tend not to be all too cheap either. That’s why so many people (South Africans included) are jumping on the prefabricated bandwagon when it comes to buying/building house these days.

And don’t knock it until you’ve tried it, or at least not until you’ve taken a good look at some expert examples of what can be achieved with prefab structures, like these 30 images we’re about to share with you.

You may just be surprised about the modern, perfectly proportioned, stylish, spacious and overall dazzling looks that can be achieved with prefab building…