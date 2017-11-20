Your browser is out-of-date.

​30 cost-effective house designs

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Villa in legno - Cenate (BG), Marlegno Marlegno Villas Wood
Houses built the traditional way (i.e. brick, cement, concrete) don’t have to be expensive, yet they tend not to be all too cheap either. That’s why so many people (South Africans included) are jumping on the prefabricated bandwagon when it comes to buying/building house these days.

And don’t knock it until you’ve tried it, or at least not until you’ve taken a good look at some expert examples of what can be achieved with prefab structures, like these 30 images we’re about to share with you.

You may just be surprised about the modern, perfectly proportioned, stylish, spacious and overall dazzling looks that can be achieved with prefab building…

1

​Villa classica in legno - Cavenago d’Adda (LO), Marlegno Marlegno Wooden houses Wood
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

2

Casa moderna in legno - Calvenzano (BG), Marlegno Marlegno Wooden houses Wood White
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

3

Villa classica in legno - Soiano del Lago (BS), Marlegno Marlegno Wooden houses Wood White
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

4

VILLA PREFABBRICATA IN LEGNO [ANGERA] - Progetto: Arch. Mioranza, Marlegno Marlegno Classic style houses Wood
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

5

PASSIVHAUS [BOLGARE – BG] www.marlegno.it – Progetto: Arch. Luca Barcella, Marlegno Marlegno Modern houses
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

6

Casa in legno - Caravaggio (BG), Marlegno Marlegno Wooden houses Wood
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

7

VILLA UNIFAMILIARE [CALVENZANO] www.marlegno.it - Progetto: Arch. Tura, Marlegno Marlegno Modern houses
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

8

VILLA UNIFAMILIARE [BOLGARE - BG] www.marlegno.it - Progetto: Geom. Belotti, Marlegno Marlegno
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

9

VILLA UNIFAMILIARE [URGNANO- BG], Marlegno Marlegno
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

10

homify Rustic style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

11

Sopralzo in legno - Paderno Dugnano (MI), Marlegno Marlegno Wooden houses Wood
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

12

Sopralzo in legno - Arluno (MI), Marlegno Marlegno Wooden houses Wood
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

13

Appartamenti in bioedilizia - Bonate Sopra (BG), Marlegno Marlegno Wooden houses Wood Beige
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

14

Villa in legno - Cenate (BG), Marlegno Marlegno Villas Wood
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

15

VILLA UNIFAMILIARE [COLOGNO] www.marlegno.it - Progetto: Geom. Ghidotti, Marlegno Marlegno
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

16

Casa in legno - Albino (BG), Marlegno Marlegno Wooden houses Wood
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

17

VILLA UNIFAMILIARE [CIVIDATE - BG] www.marlegno.it - Progetto: Ing. Pasinelli, Marlegno Marlegno
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

18

Casa in legno - Palosco (BG), Marlegno Marlegno Wooden houses Wood
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

19

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

20

EDIFICIO POLIFUNZIONALE [PALOSCO] www.marlegno.it – Progetto: Arch. Barcella, Marlegno Marlegno Commercial spaces Wood Offices & stores
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

21

VILLA UNIFAMILIARE by Duemmengineering, Marlegno Marlegno Modern houses
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

22

Villa moderna in legno - Caravaggio (BG), Marlegno Marlegno Villas Wood
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

23

Villa singola in legno - Selvino (BG), Marlegno Marlegno Villas Wood
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

24

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

25

Villa moderna in legno - Bolgare (BG), Marlegno Marlegno Villas Wood
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

26

Residenze turistiche in legno - Carona (BG), Marlegno Marlegno Commercial spaces Wood Hotels
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

27

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

28

Ampliamento in legno - Verdello (BG), Marlegno Marlegno Wooden houses Wood
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

29

Casa moderna in legno - Albino (BG), Marlegno Marlegno Wooden houses Wood
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

30

Casa in legno - Albano (BG), Marlegno Marlegno Wooden houses Wood
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

Up next for your inspiration: 12 Awesome Container Homes and Tiny Houses.

Which of these prefab homes would you pick for you and your family?

