9 ideas to protect your car with modern and stylish roof designs

Justwords Justwords
Proyecto Claudia Quadrin, Estudio de arquitectura MSM (Mar del Plata+Balcarce+Tandil) Estudio de arquitectura MSM (Mar del Plata+Balcarce+Tandil) Modern garage/shed Bricks Beige
After homes, cars are our biggest investments. Just as we use the best materials for our homes, we should the best materials to protect our cars. So how can you create something unique in your home that matches the interior design style? Well, we have some innovative ideas for how to protect your car with stylish roofs that will add to the beauty of your homes. Take a look, browse through the many unique ideas and let us know which one would you choose.

The classic pergola

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Hostal del Sol, Estudio y Taller de Arquitectura Estudio y Taller de Arquitectura Modern garage/shed
A beautiful wooden pergola will look beautiful. The wooden planks that are arranged at a short distance allow sunlight to filter through. This is also a beautiful space that can lead into a lush, green garden.

​Floating roof

CASA BNG, BLOS Arquitectos BLOS Arquitectos Modern garage/shed Copper/Bronze/Brass
This is a stunning design. It almost feels like the entire car enclosure is floating. Made of stylish, polished wood, the structure is supported by simple poles at the bottom. Your car also deserves an artsy home.

​Futuristic design

Desafiando paradigmas - Casa H Los Azhares, CB Design CB Design Modern garage/shed White
For homes that have an ultra modern design, this room is a logical addition. Stark white concrete walls are all you need to create this enclosure. Simple outdoor tiles only serve to increase the grandeur of the car park space.

Lights, camera, action

Casa MaLi, MiD Arquitectura MiD Arquitectura Modern garage/shed
Another version of the uber modern design is this structure. Made with concrete and painted a stunning white colour, the design is quite unique. The car has been given as much space as the home, which is quite rare.

​Pure concrete

Casa Berazategui, Besonías Almeida arquitectos Besonías Almeida arquitectos Modern garage/shed Concrete
The concrete walls have been left unfinished to give it an industrial style finish. The roof is made as an extension of the home, to create a space for the car. With glass walls, it is easy to take a peek outside and check up on your car!

An extension of the home

Proyecto Claudia Quadrin, Estudio de arquitectura MSM (Mar del Plata+Balcarce+Tandil) Estudio de arquitectura MSM (Mar del Plata+Balcarce+Tandil) Modern garage/shed Bricks Beige
We love the exterior of this house, so naturally we love the space for the car as well. Pillars of natural stone support a beautiful and elegant roof. The overall effect is simple yet classy. The continuity in the entire design is what draws us to this particular home.

Simple and stylish

Casa en Barrio Nautico, Grupo PZ Grupo PZ Modern garage/shed
This no fuss roof is created with minimal effort. However, the effect is anything but normal. Nestled besides the white building is a tiny roof, which protects the car from the elements while looking right at home in this corner.

Standalone roof

A tensile fabric car shed homify Modern garage/shed
A tensile fabric car shed

For those who like to incorporate more artsy designs into their home, this roof might become their next favourite. Metal has been used liberally to create a massive roof structure, which is supported by sturdy metal poles. The granite flooring is a great touch and contrasts beautifully with the white roof.

​Barn style roof

Garajes y Aparcamientos, Incofusta Incofusta Carport
And lastly, this rustic old beauty. If you love rural designs and rural trends, this barn style car park roof is right up your alley. The simple wooden structure has a wooden ceiling. Dried grass is placed on top to give it a thatched roof effect. It almost feels like we are in a country farmhouse amid For more exciting home and interior ideas, be with us on the next story - 5 single-storey houses that will inspire you

​13 modern countertops to consider for your kitchen
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

