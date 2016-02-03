Enhance your home with modern tiles

Tiles are timeless. Over the years they have only changed their image, their graphics. Artistic tiles are becoming increasingly common, and with it, true works of art are created on walls and floors. On the other side, we also see more and more tiles imitating wood or stone, simulating the material to perfection.
Today we want to dedicate this article to the different geometries and graphics of tiles on the market. There are a multitude of patterns in which tiles can be laid down – parallel, sideways, herringbone, and even honeycomb. The result is always different, but always and in any case, spectacular.
This individualistic method of laying tiles is very prominent with cement tiles. It can be romantic or quirky, depending on the layout chosen. This honeycomb design is super original, especially if you play only on a portion of the wall. Pomegranate, a tile part of the Ornamento line from Ceramiche Addeo, uses soft colours and has a strong artistic impact. It is a modern interpretation of the cement tiles and porcelain stoneware that, in the early twentieth century, decorated the homes in city centres.
One of the most popular methods for the laying of tiles is to arrange them in parallel rows. If you opt for this solution and apply it to a wall, the result will look like a wall built of highly original bricks. For a contemporary effect, place monochrome tiles parallel to each other, and alternate in interval rows with decorative tiles.
Take for example the New Lands collection from Ceramica Sant’Agostino. Porcelain tiles give life to an area and renders a space delicate and romantic – perfect for a bathroom!
Arranging tiles to be joined together creates a clean result which is modern and linear, perfect for a living room, kitchen or bedroom. Tiles joined one to another without gaps cover walls and floors as if it were a single continuous surface.
A perfect solution when choosing, for example, tiles in a stone effect, such as stoneware porcellanto of Italiangres. The dimensions and strength of stone are reproduced to perfection, just as if the matter were real.
Another very modern system for laying tiles is to arrange it sideways, alternating vertical and horizontal graphics, or arranging them in the opposite direction relative to the walls, the doors and the windows. If you like the idea of giving motion to your surfaces – whether walls or floors – you can get help from a graphic layout that lends itself well to this purpose.
Shade 10 Ceramic tiles from Cer Vogue, for example, are perfect for this pattern. A strip of 10cm x 50cm of glazed stoneware in pasta white can be arranged vertically, horizontally or diagonally, depending on your taste.
Concrete or wood + adhesive + insulation + possible floor heating system = the modern scheme of tile installation. And what if the tiles were made of lava?
Fratelli Lizzio, based in the plain of Catania, Centuripe, is a company which has created and installed a floor with tiles from Basalt Etna. The result? A super charming mix of modernity and tradition, perfect for the outdoors, and so original within the walls of the house.
A modern method of laying tiles, yet rooted in tradition, is herringbone. If you like the idea, take the cue from this inspiration by Ceramica Rondine.
Their Brick Generation is a collection of porcelain tiles that incorporate the look of facades in brick, typical of many metropolitan contexts. It is a method of laying tiles that creates a very fine result, even when applied to floors, wood or faux wood. Try this modernised classic, you will love the result!