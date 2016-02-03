Enhance your home with modern tiles

Tiles are timeless. Over the years they have only changed their image, their graphics. Artistic tiles are becoming increasingly common, and with it, true works of art are created on walls and floors. On the other side, we also see more and more tiles imitating wood or stone, simulating the material to perfection.

Today we want to dedicate this article to the different geometries and graphics of tiles on the market. There are a multitude of patterns in which tiles can be laid down – parallel, sideways, herringbone, and even honeycomb. The result is always different, but always and in any case, spectacular.