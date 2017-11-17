22 Simple ideas to expand your house

When our home and budget is small, we must find creative ways to extend the place. We can either continue it with one more room or even a little patio. There are many inspiring ideas that you can find on Homify. In this article, we have collected projects from the experts registered on our platform, where they show us terraces, extra rooms or incredible solutions that manage to create a more significant environment.
First of all, you can build a small terrace which is closed with wood and glass.
Creating a porch on the back facade is also a fabulous ideal. You can even place some furniture and curtains.
Here you can see a construction of glass and metal attached to the house.
Installing a pergola in the yard is also worth a shot.
You can expand the dining and living room with different materials which are already available in the house.
Create a terrace which is separated from the rest of the house.
Additional spaces like a study or guest house in the garden is also a thing to consider.
Here the designer has incorporated an expansion of a few square meters, made with wood which is more economical.
When the dining room does not fit at home, build a small room next to it so that the area can be expanded.
A similar looking modern and resistant extension is also ideal for creating a stylish room.
Expand the house with compressed wood.
You can include a pergola to protect the small patio of your house.
If you have a long yard then using a similar solution might suit your requirements.
Another way to extend your home is to create a gourmet kitchen separate from the house. It will allow you have room for gatherings.
Creating an L-shaped space which is fully open to the small garden is also a good decoration solution.
If you are on a tight budget, then you need to contemplate the garden.
You can also extend your house with a shaded balcony towards the patio.
Create a lush and straightforward garden for a classic look.
A lounge area outside your house can be decorated with lights. It gives an illusion of more space.
