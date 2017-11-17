Your browser is out-of-date.

22 Simple ideas to expand your house

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
homify Modern conservatory
Loading admin actions …

When our home and budget is small, we must find creative ways to extend the place. We can either continue it with one more room or even a little patio. There are many inspiring ideas that you can find on Homify. In this article, we have collected projects from the experts registered on our platform, where they show us terraces, extra rooms or incredible solutions that manage to create a more significant environment.

1. Closed terrace

Cerramiento terraza, Lignea Construcció Sostenible Lignea Construcció Sostenible Modern houses
Lignea Construcció Sostenible

Lignea Construcció Sostenible
Lignea Construcció Sostenible
Lignea Construcció Sostenible

First of all, you can build a small terrace which is closed with wood and glass.

2. Back porch

Breve Panoramica Dei Nostri Lavori, Tende Ravini Tende Ravini Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
Tende Ravini

Tende Ravini
Tende Ravini
Tende Ravini

Creating a porch on the back facade is also a fabulous ideal. You can even place some furniture and curtains.

3. Glass and metal

homify Commercial spaces Event venues
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here you can see a construction of glass and metal attached to the house.

4. Pergola

Pergola, detrazione fiscale 50%, zinesi design zinesi design Mediterranean style garden Iron/Steel White
zinesi design

zinesi design
zinesi design
zinesi design

Installing a pergola in the yard is also worth a shot.

5. Expand space

Aluminium orangery with bi fold doors homify Modern conservatory
homify

Aluminium orangery with bi fold doors

homify
homify
homify

You can expand the dining and living room with different materials which are already available in the house.

6. Separate terrace

Canonbury House - 1 Jonathan Clark Architects Minimalist dining room
Jonathan Clark Architects

Canonbury House—1

Jonathan Clark Architects
Jonathan Clark Architects
Jonathan Clark Architects

Create a terrace which is separated from the rest of the house.

7. Additional rooms

Rear elevation showing timber extension Neil Dusheiko Architects Modern houses
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Rear elevation showing timber extension

Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Additional spaces like a study or guest house in the garden is also a thing to consider.

8. Wooden extension

New garden room Hetreed Ross Architects Modern Garden
Hetreed Ross Architects

New garden room

Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects
Hetreed Ross Architects

Here the designer has incorporated an expansion of a few square meters, made with wood which is more economical.

9. Empty space

homify Country style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

When the dining room does not fit at home, build a small room next to it so that the area can be expanded.

10. Sliding doors

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Expand the house by pulling walls and installing sliding doors.

11. Modern and resistance

Sliding patio doors to closure On Winter Garden homify minimalist conservatory
homify

Sliding patio doors to closure On Winter Garden

homify
homify
homify

A similar looking modern and resistant extension is also ideal for creating a stylish room.

12. Compressed wood

Single Storey Extension Reginald Road - Northwood, London Building Renovation London Building Renovation Modern windows & doors Aluminium/Zinc Grey bi-folding
London Building Renovation

Single Storey Extension Reginald Road—Northwood

London Building Renovation
London Building Renovation
London Building Renovation

Expand the house with compressed wood.

13. Patio and pergola

Porches y Pérgolas adosados, JAGRAM-PRO JAGRAM-PRO Patios
JAGRAM-PRO

JAGRAM-PRO
JAGRAM-PRO
JAGRAM-PRO

You can include a pergola to protect the small patio of your house.

14. Long yard

inside/outside homify Minimal style window and door london,extension,architecture,glass,open plan,sliding doors
homify

inside/outside

homify
homify
homify

If you have a long yard then using a similar solution might suit your requirements.

15. Gourmet kitchen

Área de lazer, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Patios
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

Another way to extend your home is to create a gourmet kitchen separate from the house. It will allow you have room for gatherings.

16. Open to the garden

FAMILY HOUSE Extension, Caseyfierro Architects Caseyfierro Architects Modern windows & doors
Caseyfierro Architects

FAMILY HOUSE Extension

Caseyfierro Architects
Caseyfierro Architects
Caseyfierro Architects

Creating an L-shaped space which is fully open to the small garden is also a good decoration solution.

17. On a tight budget

Verande - Giardini d'inverno, quartieri luigi quartieri luigi Patios
quartieri luigi

quartieri luigi
quartieri luigi
quartieri luigi

If you are on a tight budget, then you need to contemplate the garden.

18. Shaded balcony

Pergola tredup Design.Interiors Modern Garden
tredup Design.Interiors

Pergola

tredup Design.Interiors
tredup Design.Interiors
tredup Design.Interiors

You can also extend your house with a shaded balcony towards the patio.

19. Garden

Casa BM, Fluido Arch - Studio di Architettura Fluido Arch - Studio di Architettura Modern houses
Fluido Arch—Studio di Architettura

Fluido Arch - Studio di Architettura
Fluido Arch—Studio di Architettura
Fluido Arch - Studio di Architettura

Create a lush and straightforward garden for a classic look.

20. Barbecue area

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

A simple extension can be a place for barbeque and outdoor cooking.

21. Including wood

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

By incorporating wood, everything can be achieved.

22. With lights

Garden Studio Man cave, Samuel Kendall Associates Limited Samuel Kendall Associates Limited
Samuel Kendall Associates Limited

Garden Studio Man cave

Samuel Kendall Associates Limited
Samuel Kendall Associates Limited
Samuel Kendall Associates Limited

A lounge area outside your house can be decorated with lights. It gives an illusion of more space.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

