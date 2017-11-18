6 pictures of open-concept entrance halls

The solution of open space for your living allows the environment to be broader and more spacious. If the entrance to your home takes place in an open area, the vision upon entering will undoubtedly be more significant. However, it is not everything. You can also make the most of it by incorporating functional or decorative furniture so that the view is open.
In this case, from the entrance, we can see the living room and the staircase. From the opening to between the steps, we still have the perception of an ample space.
Entrance in an open space allows having a free view of all the areas from the first glance. The initial sensation is accentuated by the large windows that look onto the terrace.
Here, the impact is still excellent both in the living room and in the rest of the house.
In this case, the entrance area is separated from the living room through a library that delimits the space without creating a sense of closure.
The entrance area is delimited by the lower staircase and the roof. However, the open view excludes any sensation of closure.
In this proposal, our professionals shape the space thanks to materials such as wood. We see it on the roof and the floor.
Here, the furniture helps a lot, and the step which leads to the living room limits the space.
The here entrance is in the living room and the stairs. The sense of depth is immediate thanks to the lightweight structure of the staircase and the library that covers the entire length of the wall.
The sliding doors, when open offer the view of the kitchen, which allows us to see the dining room.
In this entrance, the large decorative mirror that covers the wall creates a game of reflections that amplifies the space.
The white of the walls increases the brightness and the sensation of openness. The general effect is exquisite, fresh, bright and spacious.
