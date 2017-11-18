Your browser is out-of-date.

6 pictures of open-concept entrance halls

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
DEPARTAMENTO EN CUERNAVACA, HO arquitectura de interiores HO arquitectura de interiores Modern living room
The solution of open space for your living allows the environment to be broader and more spacious. If the entrance to your home takes place in an open area, the vision upon entering will undoubtedly be more significant. However, it is not everything. You can also make the most of it by incorporating functional or decorative furniture so that the view is open.

1 . Staircase and living

Villa Urbana, DCA Studio - Davide Carelli Architetto DCA Studio - Davide Carelli Architetto Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
DCA Studio—Davide Carelli Architetto

DCA Studio - Davide Carelli Architetto
DCA Studio—Davide Carelli Architetto
DCA Studio - Davide Carelli Architetto

In this case, from the entrance, we can see the living room and the staircase. From the opening to between the steps, we still have the perception of an ample space.

2. Super open

DEPARTAMENTO EN CUERNAVACA, HO arquitectura de interiores HO arquitectura de interiores Modern living room
HO arquitectura de interiores

HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores

Entrance in an open space allows having a free view of all the areas from the first glance. The initial sensation is accentuated by the large windows that look onto the terrace.

2.1. Configuration

Un progetto sartoriale, QUADRASTUDIO QUADRASTUDIO White
QUADRASTUDIO

QUADRASTUDIO
QUADRASTUDIO
QUADRASTUDIO

Here, the impact is still excellent both in the living room and in the rest of the house.

3. Functional and light separation

Un progetto sartoriale, QUADRASTUDIO QUADRASTUDIO White
QUADRASTUDIO

QUADRASTUDIO
QUADRASTUDIO
QUADRASTUDIO

In this case, the entrance area is separated from the living room through a library that delimits the space without creating a sense of closure.

3.1. Spacious

Villa Urbana, DCA Studio - Davide Carelli Architetto DCA Studio - Davide Carelli Architetto Modern living room
DCA Studio—Davide Carelli Architetto

DCA Studio - Davide Carelli Architetto
DCA Studio—Davide Carelli Architetto
DCA Studio - Davide Carelli Architetto

The entrance area is delimited by the lower staircase and the roof. However, the open view excludes any sensation of closure.

4. Broad and functional

OPEN SPACE IN VILLA, Erina Home Staging Erina Home Staging Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Erina Home Staging

Erina Home Staging
Erina Home Staging
Erina Home Staging

In this proposal, our professionals shape the space thanks to materials such as wood. We see it on the roof and the floor.

4.1. Furniture

OPEN SPACE IN VILLA, Erina Home Staging Erina Home Staging Living room
Erina Home Staging

Erina Home Staging
Erina Home Staging
Erina Home Staging

Here, the furniture helps a lot, and the step which leads to the living room limits the space.

5 . Modern and bright

Casa Cedofeita, Floret Arquitectura Floret Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Floret Arquitectura

Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura

The here entrance is in the living room and the stairs. The sense of depth is immediate thanks to the lightweight structure of the staircase and the library that covers the entire length of the wall.

5.1. Sliding doors

Casa Cedofeita, Floret Arquitectura Floret Arquitectura Modern living room
Floret Arquitectura

Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura

The sliding doors, when open offer the view of the kitchen, which allows us to see the dining room.

6. Mirror game

Warszawa - Al. Wilanowska, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

In this entrance, the large decorative mirror that covers the wall creates a game of reflections that amplifies the space.

6.1. Totally white

Warszawa - Al. Wilanowska, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

The white of the walls increases the brightness and the sensation of openness. The general effect is exquisite, fresh, bright and spacious.

