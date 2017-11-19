Your browser is out-of-date.

20 inspiring living room designs

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Living room
Loading admin actions …

We all dream of a comfortable and stylish living room. Having a living room that invites us to sit down, relax and share moments it the ideal concept. One often regrets having or renting a living room of only a few meters. The situation of having a small apartment makes it difficult for us to create a multifunctional space.  

To clear these doubts, we bring you 20 photos of small livings where space did not impede to achieve a stylish place. It also provides decorative elements, colors, and embellishments for every room. These pictures will surely make you fall in love. Also, they will allow you take another step forward while creating a comfortable space.

1. Lighting

Residence Flat | Boavista Palace | 2015, Atelier Susana Camelo Atelier Susana Camelo Modern living room Pink
Atelier Susana Camelo

Atelier Susana Camelo
Atelier Susana Camelo
Atelier Susana Camelo

A small living room with good lighting will make you forget its dimensions.

2. Classic armchair

Reforma Vivienda, Garmendia Cordero arquitectos Garmendia Cordero arquitectos Modern living room
Garmendia Cordero arquitectos

Reforma Vivienda

Garmendia Cordero arquitectos
Garmendia Cordero arquitectos
Garmendia Cordero arquitectos

Trying other options, then the classic armchair attached to the wall can also result in a well-adapted space.

3. Hanging chair

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Living room
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Richmond Full House Refurbishment

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Hanging chairs are an excellent option. They take up little space and yet provide a place that can be enjoyed.

4. Integrated environment

Country style Interior for an appartment kitchen and living room Inspiria Interiors Living room open space kitchen,living room,small,dining,kitchen,country
Inspiria Interiors

Country style Interior for an appartment kitchen and living room

Inspiria Interiors
Inspiria Interiors
Inspiria Interiors

In integrated environments, one way to define the area with style is by using carpets.

5. White interior

Mieszkanie na poddaszu 85m2, Meblościanka Studio Meblościanka Studio Living room
Meblościanka Studio

Meblościanka Studio
Meblościanka Studio
Meblościanka Studio

White is one of the safest and most elegant options to ensure a fresh and beautiful place.

6. Neutral tones

DEPARTAMENTO 18 M2, MinBai MinBai Study/officeStorage
MinBai

MinBai
MinBai
MinBai

Of course, we can also combine neutral tones with colors to decorate our small living rooms.

7. Mirrors

rue de rivoli 75001 PARIS, cristina velani cristina velani Living room
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

The mirrors are great allies when it comes to decorating because they give the feeling of amplitude.

8. A touch of grey

Bedroom Polygon arch&des Minimalist bedroom White
Polygon arch&amp;des

Bedroom

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

Gray is one of the most used tones in small space because it does not visually drown the area. Apart from that, it serves as the basis to combine with more vivid hues in the form of cushions or other details.

9. Corner setting

Mieszkanie w kamienicy, SAS SAS Living room
SAS

SAS
SAS
SAS

Using the corners gives us the possibility of a more substantial armchair.

10. Individual chair

Mobiliario clásico., MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO Living roomSofas & armchairs
MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO

MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO
MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO
MUMARQ ARQUITECTURA E INTERIORISMO

The individual armchairs are ideal because they give a touch of elegance. Also, it provides enough space to have a comfortable read.

11. Functional furniture

Rénovation Appartement Paris 75003, Grazia Architecture Grazia Architecture Modern living room
Grazia Architecture

Grazia Architecture
Grazia Architecture
Grazia Architecture

Using furniture that adapts to the small space can be the best solution while decorating your living room. A piece of furniture that rests on the wall adds more space to the setting.

12. A puff

Los puff blandos, complemento imprescindible en el hogar, latiendawapa latiendawapa Eclectic style bedroom Blue
latiendawapa

latiendawapa
latiendawapa
latiendawapa

A puff or bean bag for a living room is also the best way to occupy a corner.

13. Comfortable chair

Casa Gallo de la Torre , Guadalajara , DECO Designers DECO Designers Modern living room
DECO Designers

DECO Designers
DECO Designers
DECO Designers

Adding comfortable chairs to the classic armchair gives the living a lot of charm and also space for all the guests.

14. Vertical decoration

homify Living roomAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

Taking advantage of height to add decoration is a smart way to optimize space.

15. Stylish partition

Living room Polygon arch&des Living room
Polygon arch&amp;des

Living room

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

To separate the environments with style a translucent divider is an efficient solution.

16. Small tables

Un petit studio qui a tout d'un grand!, Tout Simplement Déco Tout Simplement Déco Modern kitchen
Tout Simplement Déco

Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco
Tout Simplement Déco

Two small tables are the best option when space is not abundant. Also, they can be moved according to the needs.

17. Built-in shelves

rue de rivoli 75001 PARIS, cristina velani cristina velani Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

Built-in shelves are a detail that gives the environment the possibility of storing or decorating without removing comfort in the living room.

18. Glass table

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A large table that, despite its size, almost goes unnoticed because it is made of glass. This material gives freshness and a modern touch to the room.

19. Panels

Mieszkanie dla singla, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern living room
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

A low height panel is one of the easiest dividers to create. It can be made of wood, a small shelf, or even durlock.

20. Vinyl

homify Commercial spaces Hotels
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you do not want to add shelves or paintings, then vinyl is always a great option.

