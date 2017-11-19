20 inspiring living room designs

We all dream of a comfortable and stylish living room. Having a living room that invites us to sit down, relax and share moments it the ideal concept. One often regrets having or renting a living room of only a few meters. The situation of having a small apartment makes it difficult for us to create a multifunctional space.

To clear these doubts, we bring you 20 photos of small livings where space did not impede to achieve a stylish place. It also provides decorative elements, colors, and embellishments for every room. These pictures will surely make you fall in love. Also, they will allow you take another step forward while creating a comfortable space.