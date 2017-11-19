​14 pictures of rustic patios

Just in time for summer we bring you this fantastic list of 14 terraces styled up in the rustic style. Just imagine lounging on a sofa or sitting at a dining table with some friends and family members on one of these, taking in the scenic view and enjoying the fresh air while sunlight filters through the wicker roof or timber beams – exactly the reason why we chose rustic as the design of choice!

And since rustic designs are quite common here in South Africa (from kitchens and bathrooms to living rooms and entire houses), these patios are so easy to copy for your own little terrace, balcony or courtyard.

Let’s get inspired…