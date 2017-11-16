A rustic cottage with simple interiors and beautiful decor

This beautiful home or cottage is designed with old school décor pieces and well-planned garden to give it the look of a relaxed home. The exteriors as well as the interiors are planned to offer maximum comfort. Even though the layout is modern, the materials used are unlike modern homes. Let us walk through this stunning home.
The first look of this home takes us back to childhood days and summer vacations on farmhouses. The lush green lawn, thatched roof, and rustic tiles match this design perfectly. There are numerous other plants around the house that add to the green environment.
Each element of the house is designed and laid out to create something very unique. There is a water body in the middle of the garden that creates an atmosphere of peace.
As we move closer to the house, we see the gorgeous arches that decorate the backyard of the house. These give the home the look of an old school Victorian building. The white metal chairs and tables are perfect for an evening cup of coffee.
The crimson red walkway that takes us into the house is awe-inspiring. It is bright and ell-constructed and gives a great look to the house. Despite the bright colour, the walls blend in perfectly with the wooden ceiling, which also quite stunning.
The entrance has also been given a unique shape and design. The pergola style entrance uses beautiful wooden planks to create a welcoming effect. The entrance itself is so beautiful that we can’t wait to see the inside of the house.
The water body we saw actually originated from here. Their very own water fountain is built into the wall. Kids can have a blast during the summer while playing in the garden and soaking in the waterfall.
The pool is perfectly situated to offer a view of the mountains. Who doesn’t want to take a swim while looking out into the wilderness? The stunning views serve only to increase the beauty of this home.
The entryway to the kitchen is simple and elegant. A small dining table has been placed to accommodate quick meals. A door leads into the backyard so once you’re done cooking, take your meal into the garden!
A little closer to the modern kitchen shows us the imaginative use of tiles in the back splash. The rust colour goes perfectly with the overall décor.
The use of wood liberally in the entire house gives it a charm unlike any other. At a time when glass and steel are the preferred materials of choice, wooden furniture, wooden cabinets and wooden shelves are stunningly unique.
The pristine white in the classic bathroom is absolutely gorgeous. The fittings are simple, convenient and functional. All the basic necessities have been provided here to make sure the homeowners are comfortable.