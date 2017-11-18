The magical transformation of a dilapidated house

It is far easier to create something new from emptiness than from a structure that is in ruins! For one, there is the limitation of having to keep the former structure without demolishing or damaging it. On the other hand is the expectation that a home owner would have of a space that he dreams of calling home. Facing up to the challenge brilliantly, architects Elvarquitectos took this shabby old structure and transformed it into a beautiful, modern home that any family would be proud to live in! Let us see how.
The original structure as we can see below was in a crumbling state with sooty walls damaged by humidity. The architects kept the main structure but added the open space seen in front of the entrance to the new structure, giving them a larger area to work with as we will see in the subsequent pictures. It is amazing to see how a crumbling set of walls makes way for a home with all amenities and aesthetics one could ask for!
Here we can see that the façade of the structure is completely transformed and now looks stylishly modern. Though the brick wall may give the feeling of a closed space, this is counterbalanced by the use of railings of different height. The dull structure we saw earlier now sports a contemporary look with the brick wall providing colour and charm to the look.
The new entry has a warm and intimate feeling provided by the brick walls seen in contrast with the wooden modern door. An overhang protects the entry and also the area outside the large window. A dry garden is provided with plants that are easy to care for. Stones in different colours are also added to the dry garden.
From this view we see light enter the classic kitchen from the large grilled window. It is a functional kitchen with ample space for cooking as well as storage. The kitchen is connected to the living room by means of the white ceramic tiles speckled with black which not only provides continuity but also visually expands the space.
The walls of the back of the house share a visual continuity with the front by the use of the brick column and the grey walls. The glass doors that open into the kitchen are seen here as also a charming chimney above.
By the side of the entrance we can see the space set aside for a garage that is provided with skylights to bring in a maximum of natural light. The brick and grey walls and grey railings that dominate the design are seen here too.