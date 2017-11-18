The magical transformation of a dilapidated house

It is far easier to create something new from emptiness than from a structure that is in ruins! For one, there is the limitation of having to keep the former structure without demolishing or damaging it. On the other hand is the expectation that a home owner would have of a space that he dreams of calling home. Facing up to the challenge brilliantly, architects Elvarquitectos took this shabby old structure and transformed it into a beautiful, modern home that any family would be proud to live in! Let us see how.