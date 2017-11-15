Your browser is out-of-date.

A dream-come-true family home for South Africa

Justwords Justwords
RUSTICASA | Casa unifamiliar | Sta. Maria da Feira, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Wooden houses Solid Wood Wood effect
Everyone dreams of having a home in the country with a lavish pool to relax and have fun in. Today we go through a home where all of it comes true! Architects Rusticate brings alive this spectacular villa in Santa Maria de Ferrari in Portugal for a family that loves the outdoors. It is a 204m2  home that encapsulates warmth and luxury with a  rustic charm in a wide compound with all the amenities a family could dream of.. Get inspired South Africa!

The grand facade

RUSTICASA | Casa unifamiliar | Sta. Maria da Feira, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Wooden houses Solid Wood Wood effect
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

Wood is the dominant theme for this villa.The wooden gable roof has black ceramic tiles on it while stone cladding on the front wall gives the home a rustic feel. Large door and window openings framed in wood are seen, as is a small wooden terrace for cozy outdoor brunches.

​Wood and stone exteriors

RUSTICASA | Casa unifamiliar | Sta. Maria da Feira, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Wooden houses Solid Wood Wood effect
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

Highlighting the rusticity of the setting, horizontal wooden planks are used on the exterior walls. The cobbled walkway completes the picture of a cozy country home.

​The highlight feature

RUSTICASA | Casa unifamiliar | Sta. Maria da Feira, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Wooden houses Solid Wood Wood effect
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

The pool is the feature around which the entire house is designed. The entire outdoor area is designed for fun and relaxation and we can see the wooden deck meant for the family members and guests to congregate by the poolside.

​Welcoming attraction

RUSTICASA | Casa unifamiliar | Sta. Maria da Feira, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Wooden houses Solid Wood Wood effect
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

 The pool, when not in use, is covered by a large canvas sheet which ensures it is always clean and ready to use.

​The connecting link

RUSTICASA | Casa unifamiliar | Sta. Maria da Feira, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Wooden houses Solid Wood Wood effect
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

The wooden deck next to the pool integrates the indoors and outdoors, extending right to the edge of the pool. The wooden floor, walls and roof are apt to keep the area always feeling airy and warm.

​The charming living room

RUSTICASA | Casa unifamiliar | Sta. Maria da Feira, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Living room Solid Wood Wood effect
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

The modern yet rustic living room has a charmingly elegant appareance with the vaulted wooden roof. The wood in the interiors is polished in a lighter and more neutral tone as compared to the exteriors, making it a more apt setting for the modern and contemporary furniture.

​The sedate dining room

RUSTICASA | Casa unifamiliar | Sta. Maria da Feira, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Tropical style dining room Solid Wood Wood effect
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

The dining room is integrated with the living room and has an elegant table and chairs. At one end of the room we see a wood burning fireplace that is an integral feature of chalets in the countryside.

​American style kitchen

RUSTICASA | Casa unifamiliar | Sta. Maria da Feira, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Built-in kitchens Solid Wood Wood effect
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

The modern and practical kitchen has wide windows spanning the entire length of the counter. The dark wood cabinets are placed above the windows. The entire space is casual and trendy.

​Cosy bedroom

RUSTICASA | Casa unifamiliar | Sta. Maria da Feira, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Tropical style bedroom Solid Wood Wood effect
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

This is a bedroom designed for absolute relaxation as is seen in the light colours, the high ceiling and the large glass windows that lead out to the pool deck.

​The luxurious bathroom

RUSTICASA | Casa unifamiliar | Sta. Maria da Feira, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Tropical style bathrooms Solid Wood Wood effect
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

The bathroom follows the theme of rustic charm with its wood and stone appearance. A large mirror panel is the highlight of the bathroom that boasts state of the art fittings.

​The floor plan

RUSTICASA | Casa unifamiliar | Sta. Maria da Feira, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

The entire layout is divided into two structures that are connected by a corridor – one structure houses the common family areas and the other the bedrooms as demonstrated in this floor plan.Stay with us for the next exciting home tour - A simple yet stylish house built on a narrow plot of land

​31 tuine perfek vir jou huis se ingang
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Discover home inspiration!

