A dream-come-true family home for South Africa

Everyone dreams of having a home in the country with a lavish pool to relax and have fun in. Today we go through a home where all of it comes true! Architects Rusticate brings alive this spectacular villa in Santa Maria de Ferrari in Portugal for a family that loves the outdoors. It is a 204m2 home that encapsulates warmth and luxury with a rustic charm in a wide compound with all the amenities a family could dream of.. Get inspired South Africa!
Wood is the dominant theme for this villa.The wooden gable roof has black ceramic tiles on it while stone cladding on the front wall gives the home a rustic feel. Large door and window openings framed in wood are seen, as is a small wooden terrace for cozy outdoor brunches.
Highlighting the rusticity of the setting, horizontal wooden planks are used on the exterior walls. The cobbled walkway completes the picture of a cozy country home.
The pool is the feature around which the entire house is designed. The entire outdoor area is designed for fun and relaxation and we can see the wooden deck meant for the family members and guests to congregate by the poolside.
The pool, when not in use, is covered by a large canvas sheet which ensures it is always clean and ready to use.
The wooden deck next to the pool integrates the indoors and outdoors, extending right to the edge of the pool. The wooden floor, walls and roof are apt to keep the area always feeling airy and warm.
The modern yet rustic living room has a charmingly elegant appareance with the vaulted wooden roof. The wood in the interiors is polished in a lighter and more neutral tone as compared to the exteriors, making it a more apt setting for the modern and contemporary furniture.
The dining room is integrated with the living room and has an elegant table and chairs. At one end of the room we see a wood burning fireplace that is an integral feature of chalets in the countryside.
The modern and practical kitchen has wide windows spanning the entire length of the counter. The dark wood cabinets are placed above the windows. The entire space is casual and trendy.
This is a bedroom designed for absolute relaxation as is seen in the light colours, the high ceiling and the large glass windows that lead out to the pool deck.
The bathroom follows the theme of rustic charm with its wood and stone appearance. A large mirror panel is the highlight of the bathroom that boasts state of the art fittings.
The entire layout is divided into two structures that are connected by a corridor – one structure houses the common family areas and the other the bedrooms as demonstrated in this floor plan.