A dream-come-true family home for South Africa

Everyone dreams of having a home in the country with a lavish pool to relax and have fun in. Today we go through a home where all of it comes true! Architects Rusticate brings alive this spectacular villa in Santa Maria de Ferrari in Portugal for a family that loves the outdoors. It is a 204m2 home that encapsulates warmth and luxury with a rustic charm in a wide compound with all the amenities a family could dream of.. Get inspired South Africa!