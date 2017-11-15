Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 pictures of pantries for a modern and organized kitchen

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
UMA CASA COM PERSONALIDADE !!!, Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Kitchens are much more than a place for preparing meals. Thanks to the architectural solutions that adapt to the modern every day, these environments have gained another character. For example, kitchens integrated with living or dining rooms have become a part of our home. Also, they have become a social place, perfect for the family to get together. 

For this reasons, keeping the space organized and clean is mandatory. If the theme is arranged, careful planning of the environment is indispensable, especially in small homes. That is why having the help of our architects to design a pantry is the key to success. Whether in a separate room or cabinets, pantries are essential to ensure an uncomplicated routine in the kitchen.

Keeping that in mind, we have selected seven inspiring pantries that you need to check out before you create yours.

1. Built-in wall

UMA CASA COM PERSONALIDADE !!!, Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES Kitchen
Fernanda Moreira—DESIGN DE INTERIORES

Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES
Fernanda Moreira—DESIGN DE INTERIORES
Fernanda Moreira - DESIGN DE INTERIORES

Having an extra environment for the pantry is ideal, for proper organization of space. However, this is not possible in all kitchens, especially those with less area. This project presents a good solution for such cases. It has created a system of niches embedded in the wall and coated with wood to accommodate the food.

2. Shared with the service area

Casa en Cala Bassa, Ibiza, DUE Architecture & Design DUE Architecture & Design Modern houses
DUE Architecture &amp; Design

DUE Architecture & Design
DUE Architecture &amp; Design
DUE Architecture & Design

Another good idea for small houses is to create the pantry in a shared environment. The service area is perfect for this, as it is a room which is frequently used and that too not even every day. Just a few shelves are enough for a project similar to the one in this picture.

3. A flexible system

Muebles Modulares Espacio al Cuadrado, Espacio al Cuadrado Espacio al Cuadrado Modern kitchen
Espacio al Cuadrado

Espacio al Cuadrado
Espacio al Cuadrado
Espacio al Cuadrado

Creating a pantry with simple solutions is easier than you might think. There are shelf systems that are easy to install and flexible enough to fit into various types of spaces. In this design, the shelves can be adjusted according to the height required to accommodate each piece.

4. Enjoying the full height

Casa con estilo en Sant Iscle, fuusta fuusta KitchenCabinets & shelves
fuusta

fuusta
fuusta
fuusta

When it comes to storage, the important thing is to design as much space as possible. A kitchen is a place where we end up collecting many utensils over time, so relying on extra space is never an exaggeration. So utilizing the height from the floor to the ceiling can be a perfect solution for drawing the cabinets.

5. Simple and charming

Modulados, Meu Móvel de Madeira Meu Móvel de Madeira KitchenCabinets & shelves Solid Wood
Meu Móvel de Madeira

Meu Móvel de Madeira
Meu Móvel de Madeira
Meu Móvel de Madeira

With a small room or extra space, you can invest in efficient but straightforward solutions to increase the inventory area.

6. Single solution

CASA DECOR MADRID 2016, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Kitchen White
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

For large homes, it's easier to get unique solutions created. This pantry is a unique space, but it is not entirely alienated to the rest of the house thanks to the transparent partitions.

7. Modern and creative bookcase

Food Storage, Friday Project Friday Project KitchenStorage
Friday Project

Friday Project
Friday Project
Friday Project

Getting a unique design is not only restricted to spacious residences. With great creativity, you can build unique and distinctive solutions. In this case, the shelf is modern and well planned. It allows each food to find its specific place.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

A dream-come-true family home for South Africa

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks