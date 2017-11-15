7 pictures of pantries for a modern and organized kitchen

Kitchens are much more than a place for preparing meals. Thanks to the architectural solutions that adapt to the modern every day, these environments have gained another character. For example, kitchens integrated with living or dining rooms have become a part of our home. Also, they have become a social place, perfect for the family to get together.
For this reasons, keeping the space organized and clean is mandatory. If the theme is arranged, careful planning of the environment is indispensable, especially in small homes. That is why having the help of our architects to design a pantry is the key to success. Whether in a separate room or cabinets, pantries are essential to ensure an uncomplicated routine in the kitchen.
Keeping that in mind, we have selected seven inspiring pantries that you need to check out before you create yours.
Having an extra environment for the pantry is ideal, for proper organization of space. However, this is not possible in all kitchens, especially those with less area. This project presents a good solution for such cases. It has created a system of niches embedded in the wall and coated with wood to accommodate the food.
Another good idea for small houses is to create the pantry in a shared environment. The service area is perfect for this, as it is a room which is frequently used and that too not even every day. Just a few shelves are enough for a project similar to the one in this picture.
Creating a pantry with simple solutions is easier than you might think. There are shelf systems that are easy to install and flexible enough to fit into various types of spaces. In this design, the shelves can be adjusted according to the height required to accommodate each piece.
When it comes to storage, the important thing is to design as much space as possible. A kitchen is a place where we end up collecting many utensils over time, so relying on extra space is never an exaggeration. So utilizing the height from the floor to the ceiling can be a perfect solution for drawing the cabinets.
With a small room or extra space, you can invest in efficient but straightforward solutions to increase the inventory area.
For large homes, it's easier to get unique solutions created. This pantry is a unique space, but it is not entirely alienated to the rest of the house thanks to the transparent partitions.
Getting a unique design is not only restricted to spacious residences. With great creativity, you can build unique and distinctive solutions. In this case, the shelf is modern and well planned. It allows each food to find its specific place.
