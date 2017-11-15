7 pictures of pantries for a modern and organized kitchen

Kitchens are much more than a place for preparing meals. Thanks to the architectural solutions that adapt to the modern every day, these environments have gained another character. For example, kitchens integrated with living or dining rooms have become a part of our home. Also, they have become a social place, perfect for the family to get together.

For this reasons, keeping the space organized and clean is mandatory. If the theme is arranged, careful planning of the environment is indispensable, especially in small homes. That is why having the help of our architects to design a pantry is the key to success. Whether in a separate room or cabinets, pantries are essential to ensure an uncomplicated routine in the kitchen.

Keeping that in mind, we have selected seven inspiring pantries that you need to check out before you create yours.