​13 modern countertops to consider for your kitchen

As the heart of the home, the kitchen is so much more than the space where we cook and bake (and slice and stir and whisk… ); it can also be one of the prime socialising areas (yes, even more so than the hyped up living room or popular dining room), with friends and family members gathering around a table, peninsula, island or breakfast bar to share in the day’s events. But for that you need a decent countertop that not only looks good in terms of appearance, but is also quite practical when it comes to wiping up spills and cleaning up splatters.

Keeping all of these factors in mind, we bring you these 13 examples of countertops ideal for the modern-style kitchen of today that are bound to look good in any modern culinary zone. And just to cater to personal preference, we’ve included some stainless steel finishes, vibrant colours, patterned tiles and a host of other elements to ensure you pick at least one favourite out of the bunch.

Let’s get inspired…