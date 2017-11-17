Your browser is out-of-date.

​13 modern countertops to consider for your kitchen

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Decoracion de Cocinas en Sevilla, Antonio Calzado "NEUTTRO" Diseño Interior Antonio Calzado 'NEUTTRO' Diseño Interior Modern dining room
As the heart of the home, the kitchen is so much more than the space where we cook and bake (and slice and stir and whisk… ); it can also be one of the prime socialising areas (yes, even more so than the hyped up living room or popular dining room), with friends and family members gathering around a table, peninsula, island or breakfast bar to share in the day’s events. But for that you need a decent countertop that not only looks good in terms of appearance, but is also quite practical when it comes to wiping up spills and cleaning up splatters.

Keeping all of these factors in mind, we bring you these 13 examples of countertops ideal for the modern-style kitchen of today that are bound to look good in any modern culinary zone. And just to cater to personal preference, we’ve included some stainless steel finishes, vibrant colours, patterned tiles and a host of other elements to ensure you pick at least one favourite out of the bunch.

Let’s get inspired…

1

Rosny Concrete LCDA Modern kitchen Concrete Grey concrete countertop,concrete kitchen,kitchen countertop,concrete worktop,bespoke kitchen
2

Church Mews, Hartland, Devon The Bazeley Partnership Modern kitchen
Church Mews, Hartland, Devon

3

Cocinas Básicas, Remodelar Proyectos Integrales Remodelar Proyectos Integrales Modern kitchen MDF White
4

Decoracion de Cocinas en Sevilla, Antonio Calzado "NEUTTRO" Diseño Interior Antonio Calzado 'NEUTTRO' Diseño Interior Modern dining room
Speaking of wood, check out these 20 gorgeous bathrooms where wood is the star.

5

COCINAS ARMONY CUCINE, ATELIER CASA S.A.S ATELIER CASA S.A.S Modern kitchen
6

A large island for food prep and eat homify Modern kitchen Wood Brown Island,food preparation,eating area,modern kitchen,matte kitchen,stainless steel,eye level appliances
A large island for food prep and eat

7

Compact kitchen with marble tiles homify KitchenAccessories & textiles
Compact kitchen with marble tiles

8

PTC Kitchens from 2015-2018, PTC Kitchens PTC Kitchens Modern kitchen Black
PTC Kitchens from 2015-2018

9

Vivienda unifamiliar III, Cocinahogar Estudio Cocinahogar Estudio Kitchen
10

Jd. Marajoara, Tikkanen arquitetura Tikkanen arquitetura Kitchen
11

Originelle bunte Fliesen aus Mexiko für die Küche, Mexambiente e.K. Mexambiente e.K. Kitchen Tiles Multicolored
12

CASA HARAS, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Modern kitchen
13

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Kitchen
On to another star to style up your kitchen – see these Kitchen islands to treasure.

Which counter(s) would be ideal for your kitchen?

