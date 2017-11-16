​Rustic on the outside, modern on the inside – a dream home revealed

Thanks to various styles and expert professionals, enjoying a house that caters 100% for our personal tastes in terms of looks is definitely possible. Indeed, you can glide from your country-style living room straight into your rustic kitchen, and then proceed on to the dining room with a classic design before retreating to your Scandinavian-inspired bedroom.
Today’s homify 360° examples take a look at a house where two styles beautifully combine, and even though the end result is not really eclectic, it still provides a dazzling mixing-and-mingling of contrasting looks.
Let’s see how fantastically the rustic- and modern styles can be united…
It’s as if we’ve stepped into another house altogether, when actually we’ve only moved a few feet past the gigantic glass sliding doors to reveal the super modern style of the interiors.
However, we can’t overlook the subtle way the rustic design creeps in – notice the timber coffee table, the furniture items with a raw edge, the exposed ceiling with its beams echoing the same look we saw on the outside patio, etc.
Style aside, this gorgeous terrace’s spacious layout is already enough to turn us green with envy. But let’s focus on the fantastic way the rustic touches come together, from the wooden pillars to the wicker furnishings to the neutral-meets-natural colour palette.
Of course this house is also about comfort and practicality, as we can see here at the exterior socialising spot that beautifully combines an elongated dining table with an exterior kitchen (is that a built-in braai?).
Speaking of functionality, let’s indulge in this house’s unique spaciousness that allows these fortunate owners to effortlessly glide from one area to the next. Notice the TV area at the back, seamlessly integrating these two spaces into one modern beauty.
Want to see more? Scroll right ahead…
