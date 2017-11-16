​Rustic on the outside, modern on the inside – a dream home revealed

Thanks to various styles and expert professionals, enjoying a house that caters 100% for our personal tastes in terms of looks is definitely possible. Indeed, you can glide from your country-style living room straight into your rustic kitchen, and then proceed on to the dining room with a classic design before retreating to your Scandinavian-inspired bedroom.

Today’s homify 360° examples take a look at a house where two styles beautifully combine, and even though the end result is not really eclectic, it still provides a dazzling mixing-and-mingling of contrasting looks.

Let’s see how fantastically the rustic- and modern styles can be united…