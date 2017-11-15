​Is this the best beach house ever?

You know what they say about property: “location, location, location”! Well, today’s homify 360° gem really won the jackpot in terms of its setting, as it’s situated on a fresh green plot of land that’s a few feet away from a golden beach and the ocean. Oh, did we mention there are some palm trees in the back yard as well?
Tammaro Architecture And Engineering, architectural firm in São Paulo, deserves a round of applause for introducing the world to this spectacular structure, which not only makes jaws drop with its sea views, but also its ultra stunning design (and we mean both on the outside and inside).
Let’s take a look…
From the outside, we can already start to appreciate this modern house in terms of its size, soft colours and charming touches. Look how elegantly those tropical plants have been sprinkled all over the front lawn.
Let’s see how you can Inject some tropical style into your garden!
While the front side of the house is a bit more reserved in terms of appearance, the back side really lets loose with this open design – balconies and terraces all seem to open up and welcome in the gorgeous view.
And of course it’s impossible to overlook that fabulous pool setting!
Part of this house’s beauty is undoubtedly its interior design, with a clean and sober colour palette making it seem even softer and more visually spacious (not that it needs it with its abundance of available legroom).
We certainly get a Hamptons vibe just by looking at this covered terrace with elegant furnishings. How about you?
On to the modern-styled living room, which gives the impression that it’s located outside due to the generous glazing in the background – quite perfect for inviting that breathtaking view in, don’t you think?
Here, the neutral colour palette is boosted slightly via cool blues and turquoises (we are in a beach house, after all), as well as delicate patterns to introduce some character.
Feel free to scroll on and explore this beauty some more…
