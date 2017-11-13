Your browser is out-of-date.

17 amazing small yard designs with barbecue

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Churrasqueira no jardim de casa, ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda Patios Solid Wood Wood effect
Who does not like a great barbecue? After all, it is one of our highest traditions. We all know that one person who is always on a barbecue duty. Besides, it is a great way to celebrate and have loved ones around us. Although, having a barbecue, is so uncommon in various situations. Including in apartment balconies, yards, and small terraces. At first glance, these places seem unable to accommodate such a function. 

All you need is the help of a professional who can transform any small space into a broad, flexible and modern environment. Our architects are experts in tailoring spaces according to the wishes of the clients. Today we will see 17 barbecue areas that were designed in small backyards.

1. Wood

Casa Imbassaí, Jamile Lima Arquitetura Jamile Lima Arquitetura Patios
Jamile Lima Arquitetura

Jamile Lima Arquitetura
Jamile Lima Arquitetura
Jamile Lima Arquitetura

Wood, native prop, and fiber luminaire give this leisure area a tropical atmosphere.

2. A rustic style

Churrasqueira no jardim de casa, ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda Patios Solid Wood Wood effect
ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda

ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda
ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda
ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda

Here we see a rustic style barbecue area combined with small environments. The result is a delight space to spend quality time.

3. Simple and modern

Espaço Gourmet - Ville Bosquée, Michelle Machado Arquitetura Michelle Machado Arquitetura Patios Quartz White
Michelle Machado Arquitetura

Michelle Machado Arquitetura
Michelle Machado Arquitetura
Michelle Machado Arquitetura

Using simple flooring and modern furniture are exciting ideas to transform your leisure area.

4. Coated with wood

Elegante casa em condomínio, Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Patios
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

This barbecue is coated with wood and looks even more friendly. By doing so, the small yard gets a new face.

5. The bench

Casa de Campo, Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln Patios
Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln

Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln
Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln
Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln

The bench separates the environment along with making the barbecue area more sociable. It is also perfect to receive the guests.

6. Compact and modern

homify Rustic style garage/shed Wood Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

Compact and modern, this barbecue area fits into a small backyard and is also super comfy.

7. Relaxed furnishings

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here the combination of modern finishes and comfortable furnishings looks absolutely perfect.

8. Fixed to the ceiling

Experiments in art Nouveau style, D O M | Architecture interior D O M | Architecture interior Patios
D O M | Architecture interior

D O M | Architecture interior
D O M | Architecture interior
D O M | Architecture interior

The barbecue fixed to the ceiling goes very well in small areas as it helps save space.

9. This backyard

PEQUENO JARDIM APARTAMENTO TÉRREO. SÃO PAULO.BRASIL, Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Modern Garden
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz

Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz

This backyard is versatile, succinct, and practical thanks to its proximity to the kitchen.

10. Contemporary

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here contemporary fittings and finishes are present even on the grill.

11. Barbecue equipment

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

This incredible barbecue equipment fits like a glove in this little garden.

12. Integrated

_IN Panamby, ARQ_IN ARQ_IN Modern kitchen
ARQ_IN

ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN

This environment is integrated with the interior and is ideal for barbecue raining or shining.

13. Brick grills

homify Patios Bricks
homify

homify
homify
homify

Apparent brick grills are a classic. Therefore, they can always be used in any home.

14. Pizza oven

Parque Sabará I, Terence Arquitetura Terence Arquitetura Patios
Terence Arquitetura

Terence Arquitetura
Terence Arquitetura
Terence Arquitetura

With the help of proper planning, the designer was able to even fit a pizza oven in this flexible and pleasant leisure area.

15. Spaces integrate

Jaguariuna, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Patios
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

Here the outdoor and interior spaces have been integrated in a creative and balanced way.

16. Modern and bare

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

Modern and bare, this barbecue area can open the appetite of anyone.

17. Greater flexibility

Casa de Tamboré, Silvana Lara Nogueira Silvana Lara Nogueira Patios
Silvana Lara Nogueira

Silvana Lara Nogueira
Silvana Lara Nogueira
Silvana Lara Nogueira

Integrated areas ensure greater flexibility, which is an essential concept in small environments.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

​11 stone-and-wood bathrooms to inspire your inner designer

