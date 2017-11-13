17 amazing small yard designs with barbecue

Who does not like a great barbecue? After all, it is one of our highest traditions. We all know that one person who is always on a barbecue duty. Besides, it is a great way to celebrate and have loved ones around us. Although, having a barbecue, is so uncommon in various situations. Including in apartment balconies, yards, and small terraces. At first glance, these places seem unable to accommodate such a function.

All you need is the help of a professional who can transform any small space into a broad, flexible and modern environment. Our architects are experts in tailoring spaces according to the wishes of the clients. Today we will see 17 barbecue areas that were designed in small backyards.