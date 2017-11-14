10 pictures of wooden shelves for your kitchen

The kitchen is one of the warmest environments in a house. If one were given a penny for each meeting that ended up with friends in the kitchen, they would be a millionaire. Most of us love to feel comfortable and gather warmly around the fire while preparing the food or looking in the fridge for something to eat while we wait.

The kitchen houses different types of needs and one of them is to have the ability to solve our lives intelligently. For this, it is necessary to have an immaculate kitchen, where everything is in place and facilitates the daily chores. The shelves are usually handy to maintain order within this environment and can sometimes serve as a decorative element as well.