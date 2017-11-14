Your browser is out-of-date.

10 pictures of wooden shelves for your kitchen

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
homify Kitchen
The kitchen is one of the warmest environments in a house. If one were given a penny for each meeting that ended up with friends in the kitchen, they would be a millionaire. Most of us love to feel comfortable and gather warmly around the fire while preparing the food or looking in the fridge for something to eat while we wait. 

The kitchen houses different types of needs and one of them is to have the ability to solve our lives intelligently. For this, it is necessary to have an immaculate kitchen, where everything is in place and facilitates the daily chores. The shelves are usually handy to maintain order within this environment and can sometimes serve as a decorative element as well.

1. With bare foot friend

Wood is an excellent material to create shelves in the kitchen. The rigidity that a wooden board provides is entirely appropriate for this type of use. The thicker the wood, the more rigid the shelf. However, we must take care of ourselves and use wood of lower density, because the weight of the element itself can become a problem. If the shelf is very heavy in itself, then adding decorative features can make it collapse if it is not fixed firmly to the wall.

2. Shelves watered by the kitchen

The shelves can be mounted on the kitchen walls as well. With a minimum width, it can serve as a place for decoration or for keeping daily utility items like the salt or spices. One can also fix a rod underneath these shelves to hang their kitchen towels or metallic utensils. It eliminates the need to place them in a deep drawer.

3. Combined with plants and cups

A large shelf can serve to complement the cabinets that we lack in the kitchen, as seen in this proposal. You can place a series of hooks to hang in order our most beautiful cups. Also, you can combine them with some decorative plants. Adding green to the kitchen can be a charming touch. They can even be herbal plants to use in our dishes.

4. Placement systems

The shelves must sometimes support a lot of weight. Therefore it is important to fix them well to the wall. There are several types of systems in the market that are very practical to assemble and that also guarantee a quite solid support. These include materials ranging from friend's feet to small metal structures that are lined with the same shelf and work as a kind of mini beam that holds a flyer.

5. A piece of furniture that is uncovered

A piece of furniture can undress to become a practical and decorative shelf, just like this one. Adjusting some tones in the color of the elements was enough to decorate this small kitchen. Of course, the way in which it is divided, with elongated proportions, is done on purpose.

6. Ledge between two elements

A shelf can be placed between two walls or furniture. It will give greater rigidity to the structure. Also, it can be fixed from the side if required. It must be taken into account, that the width of the shelf should not exceed that of the furniture where it is placed.

7. A nice kitchen

DHV Architects from Bristol proposes this tender kitchen with wooden tops that contrast with white lacquered furniture. They used shelves on pastel walls to decorate the environment, making the caramel tone of the wood stand out.

8. The feet of a friend

If you intend to overload your shelves, then the most fitting thing is that you use your friend's feet as the supporting structure. The friend's feet can be metallic and can be found in many hardware stores. But they can also be made with the same wood, achieving a much more robust image.

9. Full of shelves

A shelf can be used to store many things, from books, spices to dishes. In this kitchen, we can see many shelves of different types including wooden one embedded in the walls. It gives an eclectic style, to the room which is somewhat bohemian.

10. Shelves of many shapes

We saw how there are different ways to place shelves in a kitchen. The idea is to complement the design and collaborate in order. Also, a useful kitchen can be very rewarding. The shelves not only have to be horizontal surfaces, but we can even recreate them for wine. This image is an excellent example of how a series of diagonals can form spaces to store wine bottles.

