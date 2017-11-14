6 tips for installing large tiles in a small bathroom

The house you’ve moved into is lovely, but the bathroom is not the light, airy place you had so hoped for. Don’t lose heart, a little renovation and design tricks could work like magic. The answer could lie in installing large tiles. Optical illusion helps when nothing else can. It makes the brain think that the space around is larger, going by the dimension of the tiles you install. Large tiles also help because the grout lines are spaced out. Whereas, for smaller tiles, grout lines come close to each other making the bathroom appear cramped. So, think big when it comes to tiles for a small yet stylish bathroom. Read on to find a few must-do tips for installation.
Try to preserve the same style as the rest of the house when remodeling, whether it is your bedroom, dining room or bathroom. Using large, fashionable tiles will improve the look and make the bathroom look bigger than before. They could be either light or dark in colour, but the size gives it a modern and stylish look.
Design the bathroom with plenty of cabinets as that will keep the floors clear. Also try to place the tiles diagonally on the floor as it will give the illusion of space.You could also use a floating vanity instead of one that takes up floor area.
Design a modern bathroom with plenty of cabinets as that will keep the floors clear. Also try to place the tiles diagonally on the floor as it will give the illusion of space.You could also use a floating vanity instead of one that takes up floor area.
Although large tiles cost more than small or medium sized ones, it is a better idea to get large ones. It has been seen that when the tiles are bought all at once, you would need to buy less, thus reducing renovation cost. Buying less quantity would also save on transportation costs.
Before you start installation, make sure that the floor is completely level. It is important for the base to be levelled properly otherwise the ceramic tiles that go on top will not fit well. And the whole project will fail. So, use proper equipment to measure floor level, even at the corners. Installation of tiles is a project that needs to be well thought out and executed.
Measure the area very carefully. Multiply the length and width of the area to get the square footage. But do keep about 15 to 20 percent extra footage on hand because of wastage and for future breakages.Stay tuned for even more innovative home ideas.7 ideas to decorate a long rectangular bedroom