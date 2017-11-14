6 tips for installing large tiles in a small bathroom

The house you’ve moved into is lovely, but the bathroom is not the light, airy place you had so hoped for. Don’t lose heart, a little renovation and design tricks could work like magic. The answer could lie in installing large tiles. Optical illusion helps when nothing else can. It makes the brain think that the space around is larger, going by the dimension of the tiles you install. Large tiles also help because the grout lines are spaced out. Whereas, for smaller tiles, grout lines come close to each other making the bathroom appear cramped. So, think big when it comes to tiles for a small yet stylish bathroom. Read on to find a few must-do tips for installation.