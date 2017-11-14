​10 ideas to give your patio some style

Not every house needs to be covered in eye-catching materials and flaunting a multitude of colours. As they say, less is more, which means a clean and subtle look is perfectly acceptable, as long as it’s not labelled ‘boring’ or ‘neglected’.

And one way in which you can be sure that nobody will dare call your house ‘boring’ is by giving your patio a few stylish touches – after all, we all know how practical a pretty patio can be in terms of socialising and relaxing, right?

So, from modern patios to terraces with a Mediterranean style, and with a few inspirational garden designs thrown in for good measure, let’s see 10 ways in which your yard/patio/garden can sport a stylish new look in no time!