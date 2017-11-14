Your browser is out-of-date.

​10 ideas to give your patio some style

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Ático Barcelona, CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO Classic style garden
Not every house needs to be covered in eye-catching materials and flaunting a multitude of colours. As they say, less is more, which means a clean and subtle look is perfectly acceptable, as long as it’s not labelled ‘boring’ or ‘neglected’.

And one way in which you can be sure that nobody will dare call your house ‘boring’ is by giving your patio a few stylish touches – after all, we all know how practical a pretty patio can be in terms of socialising and relaxing, right?

So, from modern patios to terraces with a Mediterranean style, and with a few inspirational garden designs thrown in for good measure, let’s see 10 ways in which your yard/patio/garden can sport a stylish new look in no time!

1. Nothing beats a patterned stone flooring, right?

푸른하늘 아래의 거실, 「파티오」가 있는 스패니쉬 스타일의 집. , 주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아 주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아 Mediterranean style garden Stone White
2. How about this modern wooden deck to ensure a holiday vibe in your very own back yard?

RESIDÊNCIA RMJ, Felipe Bueno Arquitetura Felipe Bueno Arquitetura Modern Garden
3. It can be rather difficult styling up a corner, but this neat-and-nice garden trimming can do the trick!

Eco Fencing project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd Scandinavian style garden
Eco Fencing project

4. Pack a stylish punch with some new furniture and focus on including bright colours and comfy/soft textures.

Ático Barcelona, CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO Classic style garden
5. Ever thought of including an awning or pergola for your terrace? A shaded spot to enjoy your garden views can be just the thing it needs.

Architects Residence, MK2 international landscape architects MK2 international landscape architects Minimalist style garden
6. Terracotta tiles + wooden pillars + curved roof shingles + some potted plants = this delightfully rustic back yard.

Casa em Juquey, Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo Tropical style garden
7. Make it interesting with some pebbles, lighting fixtures and a neat fence (like this trellis design).

Kratki ogrodowe PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
8. You can also keep it low key with a simple café-style dining set, a parasol and a few potted pretties. Subtle, yet effective!

Residencia de Surfista, Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Tropical style garden
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores
9. How about a brick pathway curving across your fresh green lawn?

giardini mediterranei, italiagiardini italiagiardini Mediterranean style garden
10. We are in love with this courtyard that flaunts a wooden deck, solitary tree (for emphasis) and ample legroom for furniture and friends!

Umbau Sanierung eines Bungalow, Neugebauer Architekten BDA Neugebauer Architekten BDA Modern Garden
But that’s not all – check out these Ideas to make your patio more modern.

10 pictures of wooden shelves for your kitchen
What other ideas can be used to give a patio / back yard some style?

