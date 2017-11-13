​11 stone-and-wood bathrooms to inspire your inner designer

When it comes to notable building materials, stone and wood have definitely made a name for themselves throughout the centuries. And why not, considering how fantastically versatile they both are, being able to style up anything from a rustic kitchen to a super modern living room?

So, today we are going to sneak a peek at 11 bathrooms that manage to flaunt these two delightful materials in a variety of combinations, textures and colours – and who knows, these might just inspire you to clad your bathroom back home with some stone or wood.