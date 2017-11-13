Your browser is out-of-date.

​11 stone-and-wood bathrooms to inspire your inner designer

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Дом по Рублево-Успенскому шоссе , GM-interior GM-interior Eclectic style bathroom
When it comes to notable building materials, stone and wood have definitely made a name for themselves throughout the centuries. And why not, considering how fantastically versatile they both are, being able to style up anything from a rustic kitchen to a super modern living room

So, today we are going to sneak a peek at 11 bathrooms that manage to flaunt these two delightful materials in a variety of combinations, textures and colours – and who knows, these might just inspire you to clad your bathroom back home with some stone or wood.

1. What an amazing focal point that stone-clad wall becomes!

APPARTAMENTO A PALERMO - 2013, Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Modern bathroom
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione

2. Mixing raw timber with natural stone? It doesn’t get more eye-catching than that.

Cosy bathroom Hart Design and Construction Country style bathroom
Hart Design and Construction

Cosy bathroom

3. Coating both the wood and stone in deep colours ensures that this bathroom still flaunts a super sleek/modern look.

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Modern bathroom Stone Black
BAG arquitectura

4. This bathroom is coated in stone from floor to ceiling, with the lighting ensuring a most unique ambience for bath time.

Kuşçular Konağı Öncesi Ve Sonrası, Kayakapi Premium Caves - Cappadocia Kayakapi Premium Caves - Cappadocia Rustic style bathroom
Kayakapi Premium Caves—Cappadocia

5. Speaking of lighting, how fascinating do those raw surfaces become once light and shadow are introduced?

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern bathroom
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

6. Nobody forces you to use smooth porcelain basins in your bathroom. How about something more exceptional?

prywatny apartament w Megeve, Francja, Bosc Vej s.r.l. Bosc Vej s.r.l. Rustic style bathroom
Bosc Vej s.r.l.

7. Raw stone in tile form mixed with timber panels ensures a rustic-meets-modern elegance in this space.

Дом по Рублево-Успенскому шоссе , GM-interior GM-interior Eclectic style bathroom
GM-interior

8. It’s as if this bathroom was carved out of stone and then treated to a simple timber ceiling. Such a raw and natural look!

Casa da Floresta, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Country style bathroom
Ferraro Habitat

9. See how those slim slits/windows usher in natural lighting to light up this rustic beauty.

Casa JC - Cond. Retiro do Chalé, CAMILA FERREIRA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES CAMILA FERREIRA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Country style bathroom
CAMILA FERREIRA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

10. That backlit mirror becomes the star attraction in this raw and elegant space.

Cases Singulars de l'Empordà - Tras Samària 14, Pals, TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño Rustic style bathroom
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño

11. It’s small, yes, but its combination of textures and neutral hues gives this bathroom a truly unforgettable look.

Беседка в поселке Ропша, Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Rustic style bathroom
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко

Up next: 20 gorgeous bathrooms where wood is the star.

Are you brave enough to give your bathroom a stone-and-wood look?

