Lighting ideas to brighten every room

The design of the lighting in a house is an incredibly important decor element for both the interior and exterior spaces. It sets different moods around the house and creates visual effects throughout.

With a modern, minimalist, rustic or even vintage design, lighting is designed to provide unforgettable moments of leisure.

In this article, we show you some original ideas that will serve as inspiration for your day-to-day home design as some of our top professionals show off their best tricks when it comes to artificial lighting. Once you know what to look for when it comes to the aesthetics of lighting, your eye for detail will improve. And if you're keen on creating the ultimate in comfort and style for your home, then this article is just right for you.

Let's get inspired with these ideas and put them into practice so that you can have the most unique decor in your home!