8 amazing furniture trends for 2018

We all agree that furnishing the home is a matter of personal taste. It allows us to feel comfortable in the space that we inhabit and pampered at any time by the chosen complements. However, keeping up with the most cutting-edge trends in furniture and design can be real fun. It gives a spin of vitality to the routine and helps us to avoid the monotony of rooms always equal in time. Today, in this ideabook, we begin to prepare the ground by discovering some of the most popular and significant decorative trends for 2018. Check them out to get inspired.
Colors that want a home with the most contemporary furniture trends will inevitably have to point on velvet padding from a beautiful soul. If you are thinking about which colors to choose then bet on the most intense and varied shades like gray, blush, oil and burgundy.
Not letting go is the mix of industrial and vintage styles is also a popular trend. This new trend for furniture will see protagonist materials and living furnishings. It allows us to recall recuperated environments and fascinating atmosphere.
Adding a touch of gold or antique brass, especially in the most visible areas of the house is another good thing to follow. For example, adding it to the living room will give the environment a sophisticated look. Also, it will be in line with the most up-to-date furniture trends for 2018.
We've already seen it recently. We are talking about the all green trend for interior design that will become more and more important next year. To refresh and make every corner of the home more lively one can use wallpapers that have plants, flowers or tree-like fantasies. It can also be added to textiles and accessories.
Going freeway, with geometric patterns, graphs, and optical designs. This trend already in the lead will be definitively consolidated not only on fabrics for home decor but also for wall and floor coverings.
It is now time to experiment with wallpapers in the bathroom and even to dress up the shower box. The most current variants with glass fiber and water-repellent protection also allow it to be used in very humid environments. It is an ideal solution to make the bathroom look great.
Cement and retro-inspired tiles do not seem to be fashionable, but they are indeed. The most current revisions will allow you to dress up contemporary kitchens and bathrooms. It looks even better by mixing it with wood and stone.
Here is a modern bathroom in technology but enthusiastic about the past in shape design. This is how the stylish bathroom will be presented in 2018. White ceramics, deco details, classically inspired freestanding tanks and elegant faucets will populate the most attentive environments.
