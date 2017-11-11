Your browser is out-of-date.

8 amazing furniture trends for 2018

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
An Industrial Style Furniture Series: Cosmo, Industasia Industasia Living roomShelves
We all agree that furnishing the home is a matter of personal taste. It allows us to feel comfortable in the space that we inhabit and pampered at any time by the chosen complements. However, keeping up with the most cutting-edge trends in furniture and design can be real fun. It gives a spin of vitality to the routine and helps us to avoid the monotony of rooms always equal in time. Today, in this ideabook, we begin to prepare the ground by discovering some of the most popular and significant decorative trends for 2018. Check them out to get inspired.

1. Velvet padding

華麗綻藍．林森忠泰, DYD INTERIOR大漾帝國際室內裝修有限公司 DYD INTERIOR大漾帝國際室內裝修有限公司 Living room Copper/Bronze/Brass Blue
DYD INTERIOR大漾帝國際室內裝修有限公司

DYD INTERIOR大漾帝國際室內裝修有限公司
DYD INTERIOR大漾帝國際室內裝修有限公司
DYD INTERIOR大漾帝國際室內裝修有限公司

Colors that want a home with the most contemporary furniture trends will inevitably have to point on velvet padding from a beautiful soul. If you are thinking about which colors to choose then bet on the most intense and varied shades like gray, blush, oil and burgundy.

2. Industrial-vintage style

Cosmo Industrial Shelf Unit Industasia Living roomShelves
Industasia

Cosmo Industrial Shelf Unit

Industasia
Industasia
Industasia

Not letting go is the mix of industrial and vintage styles is also a popular trend. This new trend for furniture will see protagonist materials and living furnishings. It allows us to recall recuperated environments and fascinating atmosphere.

3. A golden touch

OSTRICH Wallpaper - Black homify Walls & flooringWallpaper Paper Black wall sticker,wallpaper,wall art,graphic
homify

OSTRICH Wallpaper—Black

homify
homify
homify

Adding a touch of gold or antique brass, especially in the most visible areas of the house is another good thing to follow. For example, adding it to the living room will give the environment a sophisticated look. Also, it will be in line with the most up-to-date furniture trends for 2018.

4. Botanical atmosphere

Paradise getaway , Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Living room
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam

Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam

We've already seen it recently. We are talking about the all green trend for interior design that will become more and more important next year. To refresh and make every corner of the home more lively one can use wallpapers that have plants, flowers or tree-like fantasies. It can also be added to textiles and accessories.

5. Graphics

homify Study/office Blue
homify

homify
homify
homify

Going freeway, with geometric patterns, graphs, and optical designs. This trend already in the lead will be definitively consolidated not only on fabrics for home decor but also for wall and floor coverings.

6. Wallpaper even in shower

Villa Sondrio, CN Arredamento Design Srl CN Arredamento Design Srl Modern bathroom
CN Arredamento Design Srl

CN Arredamento Design Srl
CN Arredamento Design Srl
CN Arredamento Design Srl

It is now time to experiment with wallpapers in the bathroom and even to dress up the shower box. The most current variants with glass fiber and water-repellent protection also allow it to be used in very humid environments. It is an ideal solution to make the bathroom look great.

7. Cements and retro tiles

giallodentro, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Kitchen White
23bassi studio di architettura

23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura

Cement and retro-inspired tiles do not seem to be fashionable, but they are indeed. The most current revisions will allow you to dress up contemporary kitchens and bathrooms. It looks even better by mixing it with wood and stone.

8. Vintage bathroom furnishings

Rhyland basin and Ryde taps with Baby Clifton heated towel rail homify Classic style bathroom Rhyland,Ryde,Baby Clifton,towel rail
homify

Rhyland basin and Ryde taps with Baby Clifton heated towel rail

homify
homify
homify

Here is a modern bathroom in technology but enthusiastic about the past in shape design. This is how the stylish bathroom will be presented in 2018. White ceramics, deco details, classically inspired freestanding tanks and elegant faucets will populate the most attentive environments.

