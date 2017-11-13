Your browser is out-of-date.

11 backyard kitchens you will fall in love with

Justwords Justwords
Apartamento Casal com Bebe, Sandra Pompermayer Arquitetura e Interiores Sandra Pompermayer Arquitetura e Interiores Patios
kitchen inside the house is a must. But a kitchen outside can also mean family barbecues or a fun evening with friends. Given here are eleven designs for an outdoor kitchen. Have a look—cooking will never be the same again!

1. Meal deal

Casa de Campo, Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln Patios
Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln

Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln
Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln
Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln

The ideal outdoor kitchen should not only have the provision of cooking but also space to sit down and enjoy a meal. Here we see a long counter that allows multiple people to sit and eat. You could use bar-stools for an elevated seating arrangement.

2. Store for more

ROOF GARDEN PADILLA, Arqca Arqca Modern kitchen
Arqca

Arqca
Arqca
Arqca

A classic stone benchtop with modern built-in storage cupboards are a match made in heaven. Add some matching floor tiles and you have a stylish open kitchen on your hands. Take a cue from this kitchen rendered by the architects at Arqca.

3. Cemented it with love

TERRAZA CAJITITLAN, Arki3d Arki3d Patios
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

Stone need not be the first choice every time, cement can look equally good.Sometimes, monochrome colours make a kitchen look big and spacious.

4. Brick by brick

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

A kitchen built with bricks makes it look very rustic and attractive. Here, we can see that the bricks have a light colour that goes very well with the polished stone benchtop and the timber above.

5. A mix of colour and form

Apartamento Casal com Bebe, Sandra Pompermayer Arquitetura e Interiores Sandra Pompermayer Arquitetura e Interiores Patios
Sandra Pompermayer Arquitetura e Interiores

Sandra Pompermayer Arquitetura e Interiores
Sandra Pompermayer Arquitetura e Interiores
Sandra Pompermayer Arquitetura e Interiores

This is a prime example of proper utilisation of space. The idea of colourful tiles goes very well with the staid red bricks. A store-bought furnace or grill can be installed into the brick wall to make it a functional outdoor kitchen unit.

6. Brighten up with colours

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Patios
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

Grey walls and white bench top give you a wonderful canvas to explore colours and shapes with. Here, we see a stunning mix of coloured mosaic tiles that highlight the chairs and makes the kitchen look lively and cheery. To top it all, the pergola with translucent glass allows ample sunlight to filter through.

7. Smart splashback

Chalet estilo clásico en la Costa Brava, Construccions Cristinenques, S.L. Construccions Cristinenques, S.L. Patios Beige
Construccions Cristinenques, S.L.

Construccions Cristinenques, S.L.
Construccions Cristinenques, S.L.
Construccions Cristinenques, S.L.

A kitchen without a splash back is like a bedroom without a bed. Yes, an oven is a necessity but so is the splash back to prevent those ugly stains on your walls.

8. Purpose to build

Casa de campo em São Roque, GATE Arquitetos Associados GATE Arquitetos Associados Patios
GATE Arquitetos Associados

GATE Arquitetos Associados
GATE Arquitetos Associados
GATE Arquitetos Associados

It is imperative to know, before you start building your kitchen, what you want to use it for. You could have a barbeque fitted in, a simple stove, an oven or a furnace. Remember, however, to always have a sink nearby.

9. Small is beautiful

APARTAMENTO DECORADO FOREVER GUARULHOS, Pricila Dalzochio Arquitetura e Interiores Pricila Dalzochio Arquitetura e Interiores Patios Beige
Pricila Dalzochio Arquitetura e Interiores

Pricila Dalzochio Arquitetura e Interiores
Pricila Dalzochio Arquitetura e Interiores
Pricila Dalzochio Arquitetura e Interiores

Dying to have a balcony kitchen but worried about space?Here is a super elegant little design to suit your style.

10. Adding more

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Patios
Erika Winters® Design

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

Outdoor furniture is also vital for a smart finish. Even if the kitchen is a plain one, embellish it with a gorgeous table and a table-top umbrella, to give your terrace kitchen that added zing.

11. Simple and strong

Restauro di un casolare di fine 800, Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina

Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina
Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina
Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina

Here is a classic example of natural bricks and stone kitchen that will last you for ages. The polished chimney over the stove, the splash back made of stone and terracotta tiles make it a beautiful kitchen too.Step in to ever more creative spaces with our next story - 10 Rustic and stylish kitchens to inspire you

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!     

