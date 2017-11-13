11 backyard kitchens you will fall in love with

A kitchen inside the house is a must. But a kitchen outside can also mean family barbecues or a fun evening with friends. Given here are eleven designs for an outdoor kitchen. Have a look—cooking will never be the same again!
The ideal outdoor kitchen should not only have the provision of cooking but also space to sit down and enjoy a meal. Here we see a long counter that allows multiple people to sit and eat. You could use bar-stools for an elevated seating arrangement.
A classic stone benchtop with modern built-in storage cupboards are a match made in heaven. Add some matching floor tiles and you have a stylish open kitchen on your hands. Take a cue from this kitchen rendered by the architects at Arqca.
Stone need not be the first choice every time, cement can look equally good.Sometimes, monochrome colours make a kitchen look big and spacious.
A kitchen built with bricks makes it look very rustic and attractive. Here, we can see that the bricks have a light colour that goes very well with the polished stone benchtop and the timber above.
This is a prime example of proper utilisation of space. The idea of colourful tiles goes very well with the staid red bricks. A store-bought furnace or grill can be installed into the brick wall to make it a functional outdoor kitchen unit.
Grey walls and white bench top give you a wonderful canvas to explore colours and shapes with. Here, we see a stunning mix of coloured mosaic tiles that highlight the chairs and makes the kitchen look lively and cheery. To top it all, the pergola with translucent glass allows ample sunlight to filter through.
A kitchen without a splash back is like a bedroom without a bed. Yes, an oven is a necessity but so is the splash back to prevent those ugly stains on your walls.
It is imperative to know, before you start building your kitchen, what you want to use it for. You could have a barbeque fitted in, a simple stove, an oven or a furnace. Remember, however, to always have a sink nearby.
Dying to have a balcony kitchen but worried about space?Here is a super elegant little design to suit your style.
Outdoor furniture is also vital for a smart finish. Even if the kitchen is a plain one, embellish it with a gorgeous table and a table-top umbrella, to give your terrace kitchen that added zing.
Here is a classic example of natural bricks and stone kitchen that will last you for ages. The polished chimney over the stove, the splash back made of stone and terracotta tiles make it a beautiful kitchen too.Step in to ever more creative spaces with our next story - 10 Rustic and stylish kitchens to inspire you