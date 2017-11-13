​10 swimming pools perfect for smaller yards

Nothing beats diving into a cool blue pool to wash away the summer sweat, especially considering the high temperatures South Africa will be facing shortly. But if your back yard is not big enough to host a gigantic swimming pool, don’t feel left out – we’ve searched high and low for these 10 designs that fit perfectly into a smaller backyard without losing any of their style or appeal.
Let’s get inspired…
Have a look at How much does it cost to build a pool in South Africa? for some more inspiration.