A simple yet stylish house built on a narrow plot of land

Everyone dreams of building the perfect home someday – a vision in brick and concrete where you want to spend the days of your life in perfect bliss and relaxation! But who says such dreams have to be set in brick and mortar? Technology now offers you alternatives that are quick and affordable! Today we take you through a prefabricated home built by AP Architects that has everything you could dream of—from style to convenience to durability. The owners spent a mere five months getting this project completed on their narrow strip of land and we are as excited to show the results as they are!