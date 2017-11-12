A simple yet stylish house built on a narrow plot of land

Everyone dreams of building the perfect home someday – a vision in brick and concrete where you want to spend the days of your life in perfect bliss and relaxation! But who says such dreams have to be set in brick and mortar? Technology now offers you alternatives that are quick and affordable! Today we take you through a prefabricated home built by AP Architects that has everything you could dream of—from style to convenience to durability. The owners spent a mere five months getting this project completed on their narrow strip of land and we are as excited to show the results as they are!
Looking at this front deck, who could have guessed this is a prefabricated house? The striking feature here is the large glass window that fills the interiors with natural light. From here we can see the dimensions of the plot and how the structure is built so as to leave some open space between the house and boundary walls.
Here we see some brilliant use of space with a living room that runs into the kitchen. There is a counter top that separates the spaces with trendy bar stools to serve as chairs. The owners were enthralled by the idea of a tall and airy space as the living room area has a double height of 6 metres.
This view from the opposite end of the ground floor shows the long and narrow corridor leading off from the sitting room and kitchen. This area houses two other rooms. The wooden floor brilliantly captures that light that fills the area.
This is a view of the living area from above the stair case and we can see that the furniture is really modern and trendy. Under the staircase an entertainment unit is tucked in. The long glass window the across the staircase and the glasses on level with the second floor also contribute to the feeling of airy brightness that is spread all across.
Here we see the underlying light steel frame on which the house is built. This is a strong and durable structure and since it is prefabricated there is no wastage from construction material. There is no use of bricks and mortar at all as the structure is completed by use of inner and outer plates, liners and thermo-acoustic material. This is a very strong structure that is meant to weather all conditions.
With the light steel structure at the core, the exteriors sport cement plates while the interiors have plasterboard plates. The greatest advantage here is the ease and speed of construction.