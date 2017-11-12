Your browser is out-of-date.

​This small flat got its style thanks to IKEA and DIY

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Proyecto Princesa, Nice home barcelona Nice home barcelona Living room
Our little source of inspiration comes from Barcelona today, where we check in on a little family flat that, although it doesn’t have a lot of legroom, still manages to impress (no, make that “wow”) due to its fabulous furnishings, dashing décor and overall amazing ambience.

The secret behind its interior style? The majority of its furnishings and decorations are thanks to either IKEA or the magic of DIY projects. 

The name ‘IKEA’ should immediately conjure up beautiful images of Scandinavian-, minimalist-, and slightly Mediterranean-style designs—just to give you an idea of what to expect!

But what makes this space even more fantastic is the way all the elements (from the wood-and-wicker coffee table in the living room to the circular wall mirror hanging in the dining area) complement one another via colours, textures, shapes or style: a stunning example of what can be achieved if some creativity and out-of-the-box thinking goes into your interior design moves!

So, feel free to look around and scope out which items you think were purchased at the well-known furniture retailer, and which ones were done up thanks to a little elbow grease…

1

2

Proyecto Princesa, Nice home barcelona Nice home barcelona Mediterranean style dining room
3

Proyecto Princesa, Nice home barcelona Nice home barcelona Mediterranean corridor, hallway & stairs
4

Proyecto Princesa, Nice home barcelona Nice home barcelona Mediterranean corridor, hallway & stairs
5

Proyecto Princesa, Nice home barcelona Nice home barcelona Mediterranean corridor, hallway & stairs
6

Proyecto Princesa, Nice home barcelona Nice home barcelona Living room
7

Proyecto Princesa, Nice home barcelona Nice home barcelona Living room
8

Proyecto Princesa, Nice home barcelona Nice home barcelona Living room
9

Proyecto Princesa, Nice home barcelona Nice home barcelona Mediterranean style dining room
10

Proyecto Princesa, Nice home barcelona Nice home barcelona Mediterranean style dining room
11

Proyecto Princesa, Nice home barcelona Nice home barcelona Living room
12

Proyecto Princesa, Nice home barcelona Nice home barcelona Living room
13

Proyecto Princesa, Nice home barcelona Nice home barcelona Mediterranean style bedroom
14

Proyecto Princesa, Nice home barcelona Nice home barcelona Mediterranean style bedroom
15

Proyecto Princesa, Nice home barcelona Nice home barcelona Mediterranean style bedroom
16

Proyecto Princesa, Nice home barcelona Nice home barcelona Mediterranean style bedroom
17

Proyecto Princesa, Nice home barcelona Nice home barcelona Mediterranean style bathrooms
18

Proyecto Princesa, Nice home barcelona Nice home barcelona Mediterranean style bathrooms
Take note, as we’re about to teach you how to Style Your Home Like A Scandinavian.

10 facade colors for creating a modern looking house
So, what do you think of these interiors? Could you achieve the same beauty with your DIY skills and shopping at IKEA?

