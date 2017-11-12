​This small flat got its style thanks to IKEA and DIY

Our little source of inspiration comes from Barcelona today, where we check in on a little family flat that, although it doesn’t have a lot of legroom, still manages to impress (no, make that “wow”) due to its fabulous furnishings, dashing décor and overall amazing ambience.

The secret behind its interior style? The majority of its furnishings and decorations are thanks to either IKEA or the magic of DIY projects.

The name ‘IKEA’ should immediately conjure up beautiful images of Scandinavian-, minimalist-, and slightly Mediterranean-style designs—just to give you an idea of what to expect!

But what makes this space even more fantastic is the way all the elements (from the wood-and-wicker coffee table in the living room to the circular wall mirror hanging in the dining area) complement one another via colours, textures, shapes or style: a stunning example of what can be achieved if some creativity and out-of-the-box thinking goes into your interior design moves!

So, feel free to look around and scope out which items you think were purchased at the well-known furniture retailer, and which ones were done up thanks to a little elbow grease…