Cleaning your home: the essential tips for correct cleaning

Cleaning is a pay, but it's really important to get it right.

We all know that feeling… the house is a mess and you've just received a call that you are about to have some unexpected visitors. So how do we clean up the place just in time for our guests to arrive? We should begin by having a look at what part of the home your guest is most likely going to be seen first.

The front door, for example, and any other open plan living spaces of the home are sure to be in sight. While the bedroom area can remain closed, the bathroom should be cleaned! Also, those smaller items that you don't actually remember where they are supposed to be can be stored away in a box for later.

Here are some more tips and tricks to a quick clean up!