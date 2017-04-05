Cleaning your home: the essential tips for correct cleaning

Cleaning is a pay, but it's really important to get it right.
We all know that feeling… the house is a mess and you've just received a call that you are about to have some unexpected visitors. So how do we clean up the place just in time for our guests to arrive? We should begin by having a look at what part of the home your guest is most likely going to be seen first.
The front door, for example, and any other open plan living spaces of the home are sure to be in sight. While the bedroom area can remain closed, the bathroom should be cleaned! Also, those smaller items that you don't actually remember where they are supposed to be can be stored away in a box for later.
Here are some more tips and tricks to a quick clean up!
The first way which people will check whether your house is clean is by the cleanliness or dirtiness of the floor. If you are about to receive guests it is probably a good idea to vacuum and mop the entire floor as well as dust off the areas that are in the line of sight.
Gather all unnecessary papers and store them away and then ensure that all stains are cleared on the floor and even the furniture. If you have laminated flooring now would be a good time to check for stubborn stains that can be cleaned up quickly with a damp cloth.
Once the floors have been vacuumed and mopped it is now worthwhile cleaning the dust off surfaces. This can be done by using a damp cloth and furniture polish to ensure that store quality shine, sometimes this process goes a lot faster with some of your favourite music!
Remember to clean large surfaces liberally and don't forget to clean smaller objects, surfaces and appliances as well. Dust seems to in a home throughout the day. Also, store away all objects such as DVD's and books that have been used recently so the room looks neat and tidy!
When cleaning a home quickly look at the places where your guest is most likely to sit. Tidying up the sofa area and putting cushions on their place is a great place to start! It would be terrible if your guest ends up sitting on that mountain of washing piled on your sofa!
Vacuum up the crumbs and dust on your sofa and place neatened pillows where they are supposed to be. Fold up that blanket that you always have on your sofa in case in gets cold and your place will look spick and span!
Collect all the dishes located in the apartment and bring them to the sink for washing. Fill the sink with lukewarm water and then add the detergent, then place the cups, glasses and silverware in the water, they are washed first, use a sponge if necessary to get the grime off.
Next wash the plates and bowls and finally wash the pots and pans. Rinse off all the dishes with clean water and then let them dry on the dish rack while you clean the rest of the kitchen, such as the place around the sink and the stove. Once they are all dry, pack away the dishes for a perfectly clean kitchen!
So if your clothing has piled up on your sofa or bed, now would be a great time to separate the clean clothes from the dirty clothes and store them where they need to be… maybe get a load of washing going while you at it! Pick up socks and even check under the bed, that's where they usually hide. Also, place all shoes neatly in a row if you do not have space for a shoe rack in your room.
The perfect way to manage your clothing situation is to always wash and store away clothing as soon as it is dry. At the same time designate an area or washing basket for the dirty laundry.
For more inspiration, read and take note of these: Great Solutions For Keeping Your Home Organised.
Using this routine daily will ensure that your home stays clean whether you are expecting guests or not. This is necessary for hygiene purposes and also that the situation doesn't get so bad that it will need extra effort and elbow grease to clean.
Have a specific place in mind for everything in your apartment or home and hopefully it will be more or less neat. The textiles featured in the image are from Indes Fuggerhaus Textil. Aren't they simply elegant?