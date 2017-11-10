Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 ideas to choose the right plaster for your home

Justwords Justwords
Lounge das Jabuticabeiras, Denise Barretto Arquitetura Denise Barretto Arquitetura Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

A versatile material used extensively in construction is Gypsum. This material is used in various stages of constructing your house. It can be used in finishing the ceilings, building a wall, or even to line or coat a surface. Once this mineral is extracted, it is processed through a milling and calcining process to get it ready for use. Gypsum, when used correctly, by a professional, can give a classic and exquisite effect to your home.

1. Used in Coating

Residência Ferreira, DM ARQUITETURA E ENGENHARIA DM ARQUITETURA E ENGENHARIA Living room MDF Grey
DM ARQUITETURA E ENGENHARIA

DM ARQUITETURA E ENGENHARIA
DM ARQUITETURA E ENGENHARIA
DM ARQUITETURA E ENGENHARIA

There are two kinds of gypsum that are used in such scenarios. One is the plaster and the other is the plasterboard. Both these are used during construction for sealing walls, ceilings and finishing a surface beautifully. This is also used in other ways where this material is directly applied to walls or it is put into molds to be used as bricks or slabs. Take a cue from this living room rendered by the architects at DM ARQUITETURA E ENGENHARIA.

2. False ceilings

Apartamento Itaim Bibi - 90m², Raphael Civille Arquitetura Raphael Civille Arquitetura Living room
Raphael Civille Arquitetura

Raphael Civille Arquitetura
Raphael Civille Arquitetura
Raphael Civille Arquitetura

You can see how the gypsum board is used to create an amazing visual effect. A gypsum board which is reinforced using two layers cardboard, gypsum and additives are much more effective as it is resistant to cracking that is generally seen in regular plaster. This is also commonly known as a drywall.

3. Works for Electrical Installations

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

These dry walls are extremely effective in creating the right textures, finishes, and looks. Not only do they take thelesser tie, they work great as an acoustic and thermal insulator. Apart from using innovative and creative lighting fixtures, your electrical and thermal needs are adequately dealt with.

4. Recessed Ceilings

Flat Djalma Ulrich, fpr Studio fpr Studio Modern dining room Yellow
fpr Studio

fpr Studio
fpr Studio
fpr Studio

There are variations of the wallboard which should be considered before picking the right one. While these are generally held together by steel plates, it is extremely effective in creating lower or false ceilings with or without lights.

5. Amazing Detailing

APARTAMENTO CENTRO II, Join Arquitetura e Interiores Join Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style dining room
Join Arquitetura e Interiores

Join Arquitetura e Interiores
Join Arquitetura e Interiores
Join Arquitetura e Interiores

Thanks to its plasticity, these dry walls can be finished anyways that you like. In this, you can see that the LED lamps contribute light, while the beaded effect adds elegance and a classic touch to the décor of the room.

6. Elegance in the living room

Lounge das Jabuticabeiras, Denise Barretto Arquitetura Denise Barretto Arquitetura Modern living room
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

Having a false ceiling in the center of the room adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to this already gorgeous living room. The lights along the length of the ceiling are unique and beautiful.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Highlighting the work area

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The beautiful island in the kitchen is accentuated by the island on the roof. Additional lighting is always welcome!

8. Well-designed Sitting room

Apartamento Jundiaí, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern living room Beige
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

The simple sitting room is made elegant thanks to the shapes and the curves of the ceiling. It adds a touch of warmth and glow to the room.

9. Fun Space with the shapes

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

The beautiful and elegant shapes in the roof accentuated by the white lights seem to glow with confidence, making this space attractive and stylish.while the lighting takes the experience to the next level - 11 Ways to decorate your cement garden on a low budget

22 ideas for decorating a small room
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks