9 ideas to choose the right plaster for your home

There are two kinds of gypsum that are used in such scenarios. One is the plaster and the other is the plasterboard. Both these are used during construction for sealing walls, ceilings and finishing a surface beautifully. This is also used in other ways where this material is directly applied to walls or it is put into molds to be used as bricks or slabs. Take a cue from this living room rendered by the architects at DM ARQUITETURA E ENGENHARIA.