​Which kitchen matches your personality?

We are all familiar with the importance of a well-designed kitchen, seeing as it’s known as the heart of the home and is one of the main socialising spots in any house. But which kitchen design is right for you?

Today we’re not going to talk about star signs or personal preference, but rather personality types (without playing psychologist or reading minds) and which design/style would best suit your kitchen.

Thus, scroll on and see which design matches up with your personality…