​Which kitchen matches your personality?

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Kitchens by Moda Interiors, Perth, Western Australia, Moda Interiors Moda Interiors Modern kitchen
We are all familiar with the importance of a well-designed kitchen, seeing as it’s known as the heart of the home and is one of the main socialising spots in any house. But which kitchen design is right for you? 

Today we’re not going to talk about star signs or personal preference, but rather personality types (without playing psychologist or reading minds) and which design/style would best suit your kitchen.

Thus, scroll on and see which design matches up with your personality…

1. Eclectic – this mixing of styles is ideal for one with an open mind and who continues to crave stimulation from all walks of life.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Modern – sleek finishes and high-tech appliances are reserved for those who think practical and always expect results from everyone.

Mr & Mrs H, Kitchen, Byfleet Village, Surrey Raycross Interiors Modern kitchen
Raycross Interiors

Mr & Mrs H, Kitchen, Byfleet Village, Surrey

Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors

3. Traditional – reserved for anyone who fancies being in a cosy and charming setting and who are generally known as ‘caring’.

Villa Bologna, Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo Kitchen
Luca Tranquilli—Fotografo

Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo
Luca Tranquilli—Fotografo
Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo

4. Minimalist – you are meticulous and quite harsh, and always focus on the facts (not the feelings) of every situation.

Kitchens by Moda Interiors, Perth, Western Australia Moda Interiors Modern kitchen
Moda Interiors

Kitchens by Moda Interiors, Perth, Western Australia

Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors

5. Shabby-chic – for personalities that are slightly introverted and always choose to see the beauty in the smallest of details.

Shabby Chic Kitchen Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

Shabby Chic Kitchen

Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

6. Colour-blocking – you are strong-minded and determined to stand out from the crowd, just like your décor and furnishings that pop with colour.

K9, Andrea Picinelli Andrea Picinelli Industrial style kitchen
Andrea Picinelli

Andrea Picinelli
Andrea Picinelli
Andrea Picinelli

7. Scandinavian – using natural materials and expert precision in your space means you have a harmonious yet practical personality that embraces the calmness of every situation.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Industrial – you are curious and always in search of inspiration, which translates perfectly into your kitchen’s exposed beams, raw brick wall and copper finishes.

W9 | Eclectic Industrialism Davonport Industrial style kitchen
Davonport

W9 | Eclectic Industrialism

Davonport
Davonport
Davonport

9. Mediterranean – for the spontaneous and passionate personality that loves all things nautical (hence the whites and blues that mirror seascapes).

Apartamento Graça, Espaço Mínimo Espaço Mínimo Kitchen
Espaço Mínimo

Espaço Mínimo
Espaço Mínimo
Espaço Mínimo

10. Colonial – you have strong organisational skills and are determined in your actions, yet there’s a part of you that also likes to explore and discover new things.

Spanish Colonial Interiors, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Kitchen
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Christopher Architecture & Interiors

If you happen to be more into astrology, then let’s Match Your Living Room With Your Star Sign.

8 amazing furniture trends for 2018
So, does your personality match up with your preferred kitchen style?

