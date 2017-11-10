​15 wooden pergolas that your house definitely needs

Of all the ‘additional’ structures one can add to one’s house, the pergola is definitely one of the more stylish. Think about how your house’s entire look changes once it gets treated to a neat wooden/metal/plastic design that covers your front entrance, back porch, garden, or wherever else you choose to place it.

So, on that note, let’s have a look at 15 supreme examples of wooden (‘cause it’s such a wonderfully versatile material) pergolas that your house definitely can’t do without!