Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​15 wooden pergolas that your house definitely needs

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
Loading admin actions …

Of all the ‘additional’ structures one can add to one’s house, the pergola is definitely one of the more stylish. Think about how your house’s entire look changes once it gets treated to a neat wooden/metal/plastic design that covers your front entrance, back porch, garden, or wherever else you choose to place it.

So, on that note, let’s have a look at 15 supreme examples of wooden (‘cause it’s such a wonderfully versatile material) pergolas that your house definitely can’t do without!

1. How cute and quaint is this design with its curved roof shingles that style up this carport?

Porche garaje de madera, PergolasyPorches.com PergolasyPorches.com Garages & sheds
PergolasyPorches.com

PergolasyPorches.com
PergolasyPorches.com
PergolasyPorches.com

2. This is certainly one of the best ways to make your patio a prime focal point!

Casa WW , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Modern houses
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

3. There is just something about a wooden structure that lends a stately look to any design, right?

RESIDENCIA EN MÉRIDA, ZODZIL, AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO Modern houses Wood Brown
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO

AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO

4. Don’t forget how that wooden texture changes once you start playing with light and shadows.

Casa Mariana, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos Rustic style house
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

5. This million-rand view just became priceless thanks to these timber touches.

Kupuri , BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Patios
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

6. These reeds ensure a rustic-yet-still-stylish look.

Casa Unifamiliar GS, A-CUATTRO ARQUITECTURA A-CUATTRO ARQUITECTURA Rustic style windows & doors
A-CUATTRO ARQUITECTURA

A-CUATTRO ARQUITECTURA
A-CUATTRO ARQUITECTURA
A-CUATTRO ARQUITECTURA

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Wooden beams in a dark red that complement the majestic front door? Absolutely!

homify Modern windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. This carport/parking area just became so much more stylish!

Porche garaje de madera, PergolasyPorches.com PergolasyPorches.com Garages & sheds
PergolasyPorches.com

PergolasyPorches.com
PergolasyPorches.com
PergolasyPorches.com

9. Notice the exquisite designs created once sunlight hits up this beautiful courtyard model.

Casa Caracol , BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

10. This looks like the perfect backyard space to meditate, right?

Patio House - Garden arQing Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
arQing

Patio House—Garden

arQing
arQing
arQing

11. Don’t forget about additional touches, like these fresh green vines.

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Being combined with metal and a monochrome palette means this wooden design flaunts quite the modern look.

Proyectos studio Roca, STUDIOROCA STUDIOROCA Patios
STUDIOROCA

STUDIOROCA
STUDIOROCA
STUDIOROCA

13. How gorgeous is this little garden spot? Is there room on your yard for something similar?

Área Externa de Lazer, Expace - espaços e experiências Expace - espaços e experiências Patios Wood
Expace—espaços e experiências

Expace - espaços e experiências
Expace—espaços e experiências
Expace - espaços e experiências

14. Even though this design is super small, it’s still so practical with its shade, seating spots and garden views.

The arbour featured in the Hampton Court Flower Show Wonkee Donkee Forest Garden Garden Greenhouses & pavilions Wood arbour,seating area,Venetian arbour,corner arbour
Wonkee Donkee Forest Garden

The arbour featured in the Hampton Court Flower Show

Wonkee Donkee Forest Garden
Wonkee Donkee Forest Garden
Wonkee Donkee Forest Garden

15. How about adding a beautiful pergola to enhance the best day of your life?

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions Solid Wood
homify

homify
homify
homify

Of course we have so many other options to consider; let’s Catch some shade with these 9 wonderful pergolas.

An inspiring house design with glass facade
Which of these pergolas would look smashing in your yard/garden?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks