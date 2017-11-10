Your browser is out-of-date.

An inspiring house design with glass facade

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Volumetrias que espelham modernidade , Ruschel Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ruschel Arquitetura e Urbanismo Modern living room
Today we will go through an architectural project which has a contemporary style. It features a minimalist design that has a strong identity. The primary demand of the couple was to have a cozy house with a bold language. They also wanted it to be spacious so that a winter garden could be integrated. Defining and detailing all the stages of housing was the mission of the architects. Everything was done according to the wish of the owners. The residence is entirely glazed, so the starting point was the orientation of the sun to position each environment. 

It has two floors to house living room, dining room, four suites, home office, atelier, outdoor recreation area with pool and integrated kitchen. In addition to this, the house also has a basement which was converted into a garage and cellar. The main facade is composed by the volumetry of a light cube. It has a double right foot that contrasts with the solid cube of the floor covered with crude Roman travertine porcelain. Another definite point of the housing is the flat roof with a thermo-acoustic metal sheath coated with wood. The internal structure also made of wood allows the family to visualize the exterior and maintain privacy.

1. The living room

Volumetrias que espelham modernidade , Ruschel Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ruschel Arquitetura e Urbanismo Modern living room
The colorful frames give life and lightness to the dark furniture.

2. Timeless decoration

Volumetrias que espelham modernidade , Ruschel Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ruschel Arquitetura e Urbanismo Modern living room
Once you enter the residence, you notice a spacious and integrated environment which is an authorial trait of the architect Marilia Ruschel. The home features timeless decor with large glass windows and free space for movement.

3. Entrance hall

Volumetrias que espelham modernidade , Ruschel Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ruschel Arquitetura e Urbanismo Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
The entrance hall is breathtaking with the wooden pergola. Here volumetry is the differential point of the architectural design. Everything is intertwined delicately and subtly to provide timeless and extraordinary decor. A small winter garden was inserted at the entrance to fill the living space.

4. Wooden ladder

Volumetrias que espelham modernidade , Ruschel Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ruschel Arquitetura e Urbanismo Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Here we have a better view of the winter garden which is situated near the wooden staircase with metal railing.

5. Wooden ceiling

Volumetrias que espelham modernidade , Ruschel Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ruschel Arquitetura e Urbanismo Modern windows & doors
In this picture, you can see a better view of the wooden ceiling and the large living room.

6. Integrated environments

Volumetrias que espelham modernidade , Ruschel Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ruschel Arquitetura e Urbanismo Modern windows & doors
Here we see the corridor that forms at the main entrance. As we mentioned, the project values integrated environments along with the addition of space. It creates a clean and refined decor.

7. Total transparency

Volumetrias que espelham modernidade , Ruschel Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ruschel Arquitetura e Urbanismo Modern living room
The structure in different volumes is the highest point of the project. Here there is no lack of daring. Few examples include the wooden pergola at the main door, the wood ceiling and a half wall forming the corridor. In addition, the glass windows give a very modern air to the interior of the residence.

8. Lush facade

Volumetrias que espelham modernidade , Ruschel Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ruschel Arquitetura e Urbanismo Roof
Here we can see that the large glass surface, has been protected, by wood and aluminum sunscreen. It enhances the surrounding and allows the visualization of the entire external region.

9. The facade at night

Volumetrias que espelham modernidade , Ruschel Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ruschel Arquitetura e Urbanismo Modern houses
We finished our tour with a beautiful view of the house at dusk. The artificial lighting highlights the beauty of the flat wooden roof.

10. The garden at dusk

Volumetrias que espelham modernidade , Ruschel Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ruschel Arquitetura e Urbanismo Modern houses
We can not fail to mention that cross-ventilation and the solar heating system also make it possible to supply hot water both in the pool and in the distribution points in the house.

