An inspiring house design with glass facade

Today we will go through an architectural project which has a contemporary style. It features a minimalist design that has a strong identity. The primary demand of the couple was to have a cozy house with a bold language. They also wanted it to be spacious so that a winter garden could be integrated. Defining and detailing all the stages of housing was the mission of the architects. Everything was done according to the wish of the owners. The residence is entirely glazed, so the starting point was the orientation of the sun to position each environment.

It has two floors to house living room, dining room, four suites, home office, atelier, outdoor recreation area with pool and integrated kitchen. In addition to this, the house also has a basement which was converted into a garage and cellar. The main facade is composed by the volumetry of a light cube. It has a double right foot that contrasts with the solid cube of the floor covered with crude Roman travertine porcelain. Another definite point of the housing is the flat roof with a thermo-acoustic metal sheath coated with wood. The internal structure also made of wood allows the family to visualize the exterior and maintain privacy.