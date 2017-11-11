A warm and welcoming home

Nestled in the beautiful Campinas, San Paulo, this gorgeous and rustic home has been designed by the architects at Fernanda Quelha. This home has been designed to keep in mind the needs of the family that loves to entertain and invites friends over. Having a keen eye on every aspect of designing the home, accessories and the look, the designer has created a home that is both elegant and trendy.
The beautiful and magnificent entrance beckons and invites you into the home. A natural look has been maintained by using the natural slope and the irregularly patterned lawns add an interesting character to the exteriors.
This home which was originally designed to be a single-level house was modified to accommodate the lesser space that was allotted. Though the house has two levels, for all practical purposes, the main activity rooms are on the ground floor. The first floor hosts the guest room, recreational room, and the office.
This unique door which is almost double in height compared to standard main doors, adds height to this interesting space. The stairs walking up the main door is minimal and yet gives an interesting touch. The door has both wooden and glass elements allowing the people inside to see the guests at the door.
This beautiful space has the spatial advantage as all the rooms look like they belong together. There is no door or partition that breaks them and hence it looks like one airy and big home. The wooden stairs to the mezzanine floorbring the right amount of change in the colors and textures on this floor. The smooth and polished tiles contribute a clean and simple look.
This compact space will fit a large dining table to entertain and enjoy with family and friends. The designer has picked a solid wooden table with a glass top as a table and the chairs will be upholstered in black to compliment the steel fixtures in the kitchen.
A kitchen that is practical, modern yet stylish is seen here. With all the modern fittings and a counter for informal meals, this space can very easily be the hotspot for the family.
With innovative and creative solutions for this space, the designer has created a wonderful room with all the possible necessities in a bathroom. The wonderful mosaic glass tiles compliment the décor while the room length mirror adds space to the small room. The Taps and fixtures all stainless-steel match perfectly with the set-up.
A sliding door invites you to a homely and gorgeous barbeque in the balcony. The clean and simple lines make sure the place looks warm and cozy for family and friends.
The L-shaped counter, perfectly accentuated by wooden stools and an electric grill is the perfect place for parties.
