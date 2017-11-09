A lively and vibrant home full of comfort in Ballito

If colour is your mojo but you’re afraid to let it loose on your home decor, it is time to call in the specialists and give your home the boost that it so requires. Studio Mitchell are well-known and affordable interior designers and decorators, located in Ballistic, who could design your dream home.Given here is a description of the residence of a client who wanted a young and energetic feel for her home.
Modern room with clean-cut designs on lamps and furniture, comes alive due to the vivid background and choice of furnishings. Dark blue and grey are the dominant colours here, and yet it does not appear gloomy at all.
The first impression of this living room is one of uniqueness. The intense colour of the comfortable chaise and the cushions scattered on itgives the living room a very young, yet sophisticated look. This is coupled with whitewashed walls and a simple wooden table to keep the balance right. The carpet with geometrically shaped, black and white designs, though striking, brings about variation in the design without marring the main theme.
Coco Chanel once said, “simplicity is the key note of all true elegance”,and this is exactly what this bedroom seems to emanate. The monochrome pattern behind the bed removes routines of the white walls, while the soft grey, round shaped ornaments on the walls provide visual relief. Youthfulness of the room comes out in the print of the bed head, sheet and pillows, as also the simple wooden bedside table and wicker chair.
The introduction of a wall sized art piece in this bedroom gives the designer more colours and forms to play with. In keeping with the theme of youthfulness and energy, the bench at the foot of the bed and sofa, come in purple fabric to offset the pristine white sheets of the bed and bed head. It is also worth observing, how the brightly patterned and over sized lumbar pillow brings out the intrinsic charm of a multi-pillowed bed.
Harmonious colour combinations and designs come together to form the rest of the furniture in the room. The faint ornateness of the bedside lamps and side table complement the otherwise comfortable and functional furniture. We also love the soft patterns of the curtain and chair. The room looks lively and perky without any clash of colours.
In a frivolous mix of designs and colours, the interior designers have come up with a unique combination of forms for the walls, carpet, curtains and throw pillows that is simply awe-inspiring. Basing the design on the dark blue of the bed and the grey blanket, different patterns are made to look compatible and yet high-spirited. A perfect room for the perfectly young at heart.
