​6 tricks to rid your home of dust

Even though we can understand that some people call cleaning “therapeutic”, we are also aware that not everyone considers dusting and mopping “fun”. And even though a clean and tidy house is crucial, we’re all looking for ways to speed up cleaning day, aren’t we?
Maybe you should check out these 6 tips that can help in ensuring a more dust-free home…
Think about it: the fewer objects you have in your home, the fewer ones you have to clean. Plus, a myriad of furnishings, décor pieces and other goodies will just enhance your home’s dustiness, so maybe you want to rethink that?
Who knew vacuum cleaners could be used on curtains as well? Yes, in addition to cleaning rugs and carpets, treat your curtains and drapes to a decent vacuuming every so often.
Dissolve a drop or two of fabric softener in that bucket of water and use a cloth to wipe down surfaces like walls, coffee tables, kitchen counters, etc.
When it comes to dusting surfaces, you basically have two options:
• Instead of dusting randomly (which just spreads dust around instead of getting rid of it), sweep that duster from left to right across the surface (i.e. your TV screen) to ensure it’s wiped away.
• Get rid of your duster altogether and wipe said surfaces with a damp cloth instead.
Sweeping up dust is great for big, flat surfaces, but don’t be so quick to throw out old toothbrushes, as they can be very effective to help clean hard-to-reach surfaces like cabinet corners.
Use a lint roller to clean off anything from dust particles to pet hairs – and yes, you can use this on basically everything from your own clothes and your bedspread to your sofa’s scatter cushions.
