21 pictures of rustic homes to inspire you

Building cottages in open and airy spaces surrounded by nature will not only rejuvenate you but refresh and energize you completely. Let’s look at some 20 amazing ideas for such cottages.
Using Stone and large windows, the idea is to stay as close to nature as possible. This beautiful house was rendered by the architects at Huga Arquitectos.
A gorgeous two-level cottage home that is pretty with the brickwork. It has a terrace to gaze at the scenery.
A splendid and majestic European style cottage in the middle of the hills will offer amazing views.
An attractive Chalet with its striking tiled effect creates a picturesque view of a beautiful home.
The simplicity of the design cannot be ignored. The tiled floors with the big windows create a simple and natural look.
Without doing much with the original structure, modern elements makes this cottage unique and classy.
Keeping it as natural as possible, this stony structure is both rural and rustic.
With an extensive use of wood and a small patio that allows you to have hours of fun, this cottage screams “fun with family”!
A cottage for small spaces can be quite functional while being compact.
What’s a relaxing cottage without a gorgeous pool? Long days of lazing in the pool are possible with this design.
With an innovative use of modern technology and designs, stones make this cottage look very much like it has been there for centuries!
Extensively and completely wooden, this cottage will make you fall in love with nature.
This cottage with its unique shape allows for a pool to be put in and now it looks complete and fun. The colour is natural and cool.
A unique home completely done in stone and tiles keeps the look country and natural. The addition of a table completes the look.
This cottage has ample space for a garden. It can be a lawn but it can equally become a space with different kinds of plants as well.
This is as open and close to nature as you get. Right in the center of trees and greenery, it's beautiful and serene.
An expansive and encompassing space, this includes everything you can ever want in a want.
With a pop of colour, this home while being simple looks bright and cheery.
Extensive use of glass and stone makes this cottage both spectacular and modern.
While this may look like a cottage, it can perfectly work as a home with everything that it has!
