21 pictures of rustic homes to inspire you

Justwords Justwords
poner título nuevo aqui , Arcadi Pla i Masmiquel Arquitecte Arcadi Pla i Masmiquel Arquitecte Country style house
Building cottages in open and airy spaces surrounded by nature will not only rejuvenate you but refresh and energize you completely. Let’s look at some 20 amazing ideas for such cottages.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

1. A stony look

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Tomiño, Pontevedra (Spain), HUGA ARQUITECTOS HUGA ARQUITECTOS Rustic style house
HUGA ARQUITECTOS

HUGA ARQUITECTOS
HUGA ARQUITECTOS
HUGA ARQUITECTOS

Using Stone and large windows, the idea is to stay as close to nature as possible. This beautiful house was rendered by the architects at Huga Arquitectos.

2. A duplex cottage with a terrace!

Vivienda en Broño, AD+ arquitectura AD+ arquitectura Rustic style house
AD+ arquitectura

AD+ arquitectura
AD+ arquitectura
AD+ arquitectura

A gorgeous two-level cottage home that is pretty with the brickwork. It has a terrace to gaze at the scenery.

3. A European design

Casa Clásica en Segovia, Canexel Canexel Country house
Canexel

Canexel
Canexel
Canexel

A splendid and majestic European style cottage in the middle of the hills will offer amazing views.

4. A stunning chalet

La casa del tejado hasta el suelo. Becerril de la Sierra, Madrid, Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto
Manuel Monroy Pagnon, arquitecto

An attractive Chalet with its striking tiled effect creates a picturesque view of a beautiful home.

5. A simple and cool look for a cottage

homify Modern houses Stone
homify

homify
homify
homify

The simplicity of the design cannot be ignored. The tiled floors with the big windows create a simple and natural look.

6. Contemporary design

PROJETO CASA DA REPRESA, Ambienta Arquitetura Ambienta Arquitetura Country style house
Ambienta Arquitetura

Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura

Without doing much with the original structure, modern elements makes this cottage unique and classy.

7. Rustic and traditional

poner título nuevo aqui , Arcadi Pla i Masmiquel Arquitecte Arcadi Pla i Masmiquel Arquitecte Country style house
Arcadi Pla i Masmiquel Arquitecte

Arcadi Pla i Masmiquel Arquitecte
Arcadi Pla i Masmiquel Arquitecte
Arcadi Pla i Masmiquel Arquitecte

Keeping it as natural as possible, this stony structure is both rural and rustic.

8. Wooden cottage

BUNGALOW PAPIRO, Cervantes Bueno arquitectura Cervantes Bueno arquitectura Rustic style garden Stone Wood effect
Cervantes Bueno arquitectura

Cervantes Bueno arquitectura
Cervantes Bueno arquitectura
Cervantes Bueno arquitectura

With an extensive use of wood and a small patio that allows you to have hours of fun, this cottage screams “fun with family”!

9. A small cottage

Casa Modular Rústica en Salamanca, MODULAR HOME MODULAR HOME Rustic style house
MODULAR HOME

MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME

A cottage for small spaces can be quite functional while being compact.

10. Cottage with pools

RUSTICASA | 100 projetos | Portugal + Espanha, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Wooden houses Solid Wood Wood effect
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

What’s a relaxing cottage without a gorgeous pool?  Long days of lazing in the pool are possible with this design.

11. Regal stony cottage

Cabaña de Descanso, ARCO +I ARCO +I Rustic style house
ARCO +I

ARCO +I
ARCO +I
ARCO +I

With an innovative use of modern technology and designs, stones make this cottage look very much like it has been there for centuries!

12. Wooden structures

RUSTICASA | 100 projetos | Portugal + Espanha, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Wooden houses Wood Wood effect
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

Extensively and completely wooden, this cottage will make you fall in love with nature.

13. L- shaped cottage

RUSTICASA | 100 projetos | Portugal + Espanha, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Wooden houses Solid Wood Wood effect
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

This cottage with its unique shape allows for a pool to be put in and now it looks complete and fun. The colour is natural and cool.

14. A tiled look

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Tropical style garden
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

A unique home completely done in stone and tiles keeps the look country and natural. The addition of a table completes the look.

15. A green cottage

RUSTICASA | 100 projetos | Portugal + Espanha, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Wooden houses Solid Wood Wood effect
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

This cottage has ample space for a garden. It can be a lawn but it can equally become a space with different kinds of plants as well.

16. Open style cottage

Casa La Punta, Grupo E Arquitectura y construcción Grupo E Arquitectura y construcción Rustic style house
Grupo E Arquitectura y construcción

Grupo E Arquitectura y construcción
Grupo E Arquitectura y construcción
Grupo E Arquitectura y construcción

This is as open and close to nature as you get. Right in the center of trees and greenery, it's beautiful and serene.

17. Big cottage

homify Single family home
homify

homify
homify
homify

An expansive and encompassing space, this includes everything you can ever want in a want.

18. A colourful home

SOUTHERN COMFORT, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Rustic style house
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

With a pop of colour, this home while being simple looks bright and cheery.

19. A unique and modern home

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern houses
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Extensive use of glass and stone makes this cottage both spectacular and modern.

20. A complete home

São Lourenço da Serra/SP, Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores Rustic style house
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores

Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores

While this may look like a cottage, it can perfectly work as a home with everything that it has!

21. Inviting in stone

homify Rustic style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

Read another story - 5 single-storey houses that will inspire you

​The 12 easy steps to a stunning garden
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

