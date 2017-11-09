22 ideas for decorating a small room

The size of a room does not matter. Instead, the decoration within the area is what makes all the difference. Although there are many design references available, we can still get a little confused while decorating the space. That is why the simplest thing is to follow the following basic rules of decoration, especially for small rooms.
8 Decoration rules for small rooms
- Do not saturate a room with unnecessary furniture and objects.
- Try considering an open concept between the living and dining room.
- Neutral colors are best suited to decorate a small room.
- Play with bright and definite colors to visually enlarge the space of your room.
- You should also choose artificial lighting which is ideal for highlighting specific areas in addition to the natural light.
- Always include a mirror to expand the space of a small room visually.
- To create an ideal distribution make sure that the furniture does not obstruct the access or light.
- Take advantage of the walls to the maximum for storage.
Now that you know the rules, we are going to share many beautiful ideas of small rooms. In these pictures, you will see how the rules have been applied to make the most of the space. Try getting inspired with these photos of small rooms designed by professionals registered with the Homify platform.
You can also highlight a wall with an intense color and let maximum light flow into the room.
The use of neutral colors and natural materials can transform any space instantly.
You should opt for places with double-high ceilings, as they can make a small room look big.
Another simple decoration idea is to incorporate some pictures on your white walls.
A piece of furniture that is both functional and beautiful is an L-shaped armchair.
Always choose a basic and stylish decoration for your small room.
You should make the most of the walls as a place for creating storage.
A multifunctional furniture and TV integrated into the wall are the best options to save space.
Using colorful textiles within your small room will make it look vibrant.
The table should be placed in the center or according to the design of the furniture and decoration.
You can also use the furniture to separate rooms without creating permanent partitions.
Such designs can create harmonious looking rooms which are perfectly integrated with the rest of the house.
Installing floating shelves is another way to save space in your small room.
The concept of fewer walls and light to the fullest always comes handy while decorating a room.
Consider linear distribution to take better advantage of the area.
Coating a wall with stones of neutral tones will allow you to create a relaxing ambiance.
If you have an extended room, then this is the best solution available.
The less furniture there is in the room, the more space you can gain.
Only the basics of decoration should be incorporated to create total comfort.
You can place your cabinets like a Domino puzzle to create a unique design.
Using wallpaper for your small room will allow you to incorporate any design that you may like.
Last but not the least, combining cold colors with natural materials can also create a pleasant ambiance.
