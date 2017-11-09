22 ideas for decorating a small room

The size of a room does not matter. Instead, the decoration within the area is what makes all the difference. Although there are many design references available, we can still get a little confused while decorating the space. That is why the simplest thing is to follow the following basic rules of decoration, especially for small rooms.

8 Decoration rules for small rooms

- Do not saturate a room with unnecessary furniture and objects.

- Try considering an open concept between the living and dining room.

- Neutral colors are best suited to decorate a small room.

- Play with bright and definite colors to visually enlarge the space of your room.

- You should also choose artificial lighting which is ideal for highlighting specific areas in addition to the natural light.

- Always include a mirror to expand the space of a small room visually.

- To create an ideal distribution make sure that the furniture does not obstruct the access or light.

- Take advantage of the walls to the maximum for storage.

Now that you know the rules, we are going to share many beautiful ideas of small rooms. In these pictures, you will see how the rules have been applied to make the most of the space. Try getting inspired with these photos of small rooms designed by professionals registered with the Homify platform.