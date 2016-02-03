The tricks of a clean and organised home

A New Year means a clean house! As the famous singer Gustavo Cerati once said, Saying goodbye is to grow but the truth is that saying goodbye is to clean!

Let's be honest, every parting means the beginning of something new and new things always come sparkly and clean! So learning to say goodbye means learning to embrace the clean! New memories, no more grudges, fresh feelings and above all, a clean house. Because it is a well known secret that while Christmas and New Year are wonderful days where we can meet our loved ones to celebrate, the truth is that once the festivities end, all of our houses are left in chaos! And starting the year in the midst of chaos is not a good way to begin.

So now that we are through with the emotions, the good wishes, the love of Christmas and the spirit of the New Year, it is time to get down to work and make our home a sanctuary once again.

Let's get it into impeccable condition!