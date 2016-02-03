The tricks of a clean and organised home

A New Year means a clean house! As the famous singer Gustavo Cerati once said,
Saying goodbye is to grow but the truth is that saying goodbye is to clean!
Let's be honest, every parting means the beginning of something new and new things always come sparkly and clean! So learning to say goodbye means learning to embrace the clean! New memories, no more grudges, fresh feelings and above all, a clean house. Because it is a well known secret that while Christmas and New Year are wonderful days where we can meet our loved ones to celebrate, the truth is that once the festivities end, all of our houses are left in chaos! And starting the year in the midst of chaos is not a good way to begin.
So now that we are through with the emotions, the good wishes, the love of Christmas and the spirit of the New Year, it is time to get down to work and make our home a sanctuary once again.
Let's get it into impeccable condition!
Remember those areas in your home that you spent hours decorating for Christmas? All of the Santa ornaments, Christmas tree decorations and mistletoe toe that your family helped you hang up?
Well make sure that these do not end up in the dustbin or a cardboard box where you know the pieces will end up broken. As you remove each ornament to get your home returned to its former, pre-holiday glory, make sure that you pack things away carefully. You don't have to spend tons of money using bubble wrap or paper to wrap your ornaments, snow globes and stuffed animals. You can use newspaper to wrap your fragile things, recycling it every Sunday instead of throwing it out once you've read it.
Another great tip is to go to your nearest supermarket or shop and buy some plastic boxes to pack your Christmas goods into. This will protect your items from bugs and damp and will ensure that your Santa and reindeer are in mint condition for next year's festivities.
If you have a designated area in your house for storing objects, such as your garage, attic or basement, then you will have no problem finding space for your extras.
However, if you don't then there are two options. The first is to build or buy a small cupboard where you can store your goods out of sight. The second idea is to simply adapt a space in your cupboard or bedroom where you can store these things.
Read these: Really Clever Storage Solutions For Small Homes.
Clean areas call out to dust, which ends up in every single corner of the house and the problem is that these particles cling to objects and seem determined never to leave.
But to avoid having to sweep and dust every five minutes, we suggest covering your furniture with something, especially if they are made from textile materials, such as this chair by AAEstudio.
All you need are some sheets to cover your furniture, however we recommend a thin, plastic cover or even paper to completely block any dust from settling in.
If you have double-storey house, remember that when you clean up and dust the furniture upstairs, the dust is likely to float down to the ground floor.
Don't just clean the floors and the furniture, give the walls a good scrub as well. This will remove any residual dust and other marks or stains that may be on the walls.
If you have an open space, such as in this picture of by Boue Architects, it is best to start cleaning from the space where there is the most furniture, working your way through to the bare, open spaces. If you do this, most of the dirt will fall onto smooth surfaces, which are easy to clean.
They say that to start the year, you should sweep your house inside out to get rid of any negative vibes. Even if you are not superstitious, we recommend that you do it! This will get you to start cleaning much faster as well because once you start sweeping, you'll realise that your windows also need a clean.
Tip: When washing your windows, keep them closed to prevent the air from bringing more dust in and sticking to them while they are wet.
Another tip when it comes to getting everything sparkling clean is to divide your space into two areas. Then you can move all of your furniture to one side, allowing for the other side to be scrubbed clean. Shake your furniture before returning it to the clean side, so you don't bring more dirt across.
If you really want a new look and feel, opt for some new furniture. Check out this great range of living room furniture for inspiration.
If you have have large glass windows and doors, it certainly makes your house look brighter, modern and more welcoming. The problem is that glass attracts dirt and dust quickly and can be made even more dirty when wiping the surface!
We have a solution! You can use special, window cleaning products from any store. Use these products to constantly clean your windows and doors, and you will have shiny doors just like these ones, designed by Taller Estilo Architects.
Tip: Don't let your windows and doors be scratched by stones when opening and closing them.
Getting the bathroom clean is always an epic battle and takes up way too much time. While your family is probably used to rinsing the bath out after using it and drying the surfaces when they are done, perhaps not all of your guests have the same manners.
But don't worry, the stains on your tiles and bathroom surfaces are not as difficult to clean as you think. You can prepare a mix of water and vinegar and with a few wipes, have clean and shiny floors.
Getting your house clean can be fun and refreshing and is a fantastic way to start the new year!