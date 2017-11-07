​The 12 easy steps to a stunning garden

You might be aware of the visual magic of a neat and beautiful garden, but do you know how easy it can be to flaunt one of your own? You don’t need to resort to hours and hours of blood, sweat and tears to end up with a pretty outdoor space (either at the front or back of your house), as it’s as simple as 1, 2, 3 (or, in this case, 1 to 12).
Let’s get started…
First of all, you need to pick the right place where you want to have your garden (and what its size will be). Make sure the garden doesn’t restrict your acccess to any part of your house.
Depending on the space you have, pick out the number of plants that would look pretty in your garden (but are also practical in terms of maintenance, watering, etc.).
Next up, define the space which would be required for each plant. Take note of sizes, textures and so forth to ensure the end result is visually pleasing (always place the largest/tallest ones in the back).
This point is closely related to the previous one, as you define the space for each plant, you also need to create a composition for the entire garden and decide how you want to place everything.
There’s a myriad of colours available for plants and flowers; see which ones best complement your house’s façade, security fence, etc.
For practical purposes, some stepping stones and/or a pathway is advisable. Which materials would be best for yours? Ceramic or stone? Wood or brick? Or something else entirely, perhaps?
And speaking of options, what about garden furniture? A beautiful wicker set to entertain the friends, or perhaps just a solitary lounger for yourself to enjoy with reading time?
Some plants heavily rely on sunlight, while others don’t. Do some background checking before buying those plants and flowers, or simply ask for advice at the nursery.
You can create the best garden in the neighbourhood, but without the right maintenance, it can all go to waste. Make sure you are watering and trimming plants in a timely manner.
Accessories can spice up even the dullest of gardens – a water feature here, a timber bench there, a bird feeder, an entire garden pond if you have the space (and energy)…
Stones and rocks add texture and detail to a garden, and can also go a long way in making certain plants and areas more prominent than others.
Step back and really evaluate how your garden looks when paired with the exterior of your house. The combination needs to visually flow.
This might be perfect for some inspiration: 10 seats that make the garden more beautiful.