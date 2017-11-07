Your browser is out-of-date.

​The 12 easy steps to a stunning garden

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Jardín de matices en villa alicantina, David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje Classic style garden
You might be aware of the visual magic of a neat and beautiful garden, but do you know how easy it can be to flaunt one of your own? You don’t need to resort to hours and hours of blood, sweat and tears to end up with a pretty outdoor space (either at the front or back of your house), as it’s as simple as 1, 2, 3 (or, in this case, 1 to 12).

Let’s get started…

Step 1: Choose the right area

RESIDENCIA CLUB DE GOLF LA HACIENDA, CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV) CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV) Modern Garden
CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV)

First of all, you need to pick the right place where you want to have your garden (and what its size will be). Make sure the garden doesn’t restrict your acccess to any part of your house.

Step 2: Pick the number of plants

CASA CP-34, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern Garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

Depending on the space you have, pick out the number of plants that would look pretty in your garden (but are also practical in terms of maintenance, watering, etc.).

Step 3: Define space for each plant

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern houses Pink
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Next up, define the space which would be required for each plant. Take note of sizes, textures and so forth to ensure the end result is visually pleasing (always place the largest/tallest ones in the back).

Step 4: Start creating a composition

Casa de descanso en Chapala, Mikkael Kreis Architects Mikkael Kreis Architects Eclectic style garden
Mikkael Kreis Architects

This point is closely related to the previous one, as you define the space for each plant, you also need to create a composition for the entire garden and decide how you want to place everything.

Step 5: The range of colours

Jardinera en esquina "L" irregular, Vivero Sofia Vivero Sofia Mediterranean style garden
Vivero Sofia

There’s a myriad of colours available for plants and flowers; see which ones best complement your house’s façade, security fence, etc.

Step 6: The right tiles and materials

CASA EN HIPÓDROMO CONDESA, TW/A Architectural Group TW/A Architectural Group Modern Garden
TW/A Architectural Group

For practical purposes, some stepping stones and/or a pathway is advisable. Which materials would be best for yours? Ceramic or stone? Wood or brick? Or something else entirely, perhaps?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Step 7: Get garden furniture

CASA VINTAGE ARQUIMIA ARQUITECTOS, Arquimia Arquitectos Arquimia Arquitectos Classic style garden
Arquimia Arquitectos

And speaking of options, what about garden furniture? A beautiful wicker set to entertain the friends, or perhaps just a solitary lounger for yourself to enjoy with reading time?

Step 8: Consider light and shadow

Jardín de matices en villa alicantina, David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje Classic style garden
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje

Some plants heavily rely on sunlight, while others don’t. Do some background checking before buying those plants and flowers, or simply ask for advice at the nursery.

Step 9: Proper maintenance

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimalist style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

You can create the best garden in the neighbourhood, but without the right maintenance, it can all go to waste. Make sure you are watering and trimming plants in a timely manner.

Step 10: Add accessories

Reciclaje en Colegiales, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Eclectic style garden
Parrado Arquitectura

Accessories can spice up even the dullest of gardens – a water feature here, a timber bench there, a bird feeder, an entire garden pond if you have the space (and energy)…

Step 11: Add garden stones

Muestras de trabajo, Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor Modern Garden
Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor

Stones and rocks add texture and detail to a garden, and can also go a long way in making certain plants and areas more prominent than others.

Step 12: Combine your garden with your house’s façade

opEnd house - Single Family House in Lorsch, Germany, Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Modern Garden
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

opEnd house—Single Family House in Lorsch, Germany

Step back and really evaluate how your garden looks when paired with the exterior of your house. The combination needs to visually flow.

How’s your garden coming along? Tell us all about it...

