​The 12 easy steps to a stunning garden

You might be aware of the visual magic of a neat and beautiful garden, but do you know how easy it can be to flaunt one of your own? You don’t need to resort to hours and hours of blood, sweat and tears to end up with a pretty outdoor space (either at the front or back of your house), as it’s as simple as 1, 2, 3 (or, in this case, 1 to 12).

Let’s get started…