4 stylishly renovated bathrooms to inspire you!

It is hard to recognise the bathroom now. The double vintage style sink units and the massive mirror make this space charming and open. The white walls add to the spacious feel and the floor area has been wisely used to accommodate everything with style. Everything looks neat and clean.

Please note that to enhance the look and feel of your bathroom, you don’t always have to conduct an extensive makeover. Small changes like a bold colour for walls, a new WC, pretty shelves and stylish lights can make a lot of different too.

Here is another story you can read –6 older homes with a modern twist