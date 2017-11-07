4 stylishly renovated bathrooms to inspire you!

Very often, the bathroom is that part of a house which receives the least importance in terms of design and decor. But you need to consider that this is where you bathe and get ready every morning, to prepare for the day. Also, when you come back after a tiring day, the bathroom is a space which rejuvenates you. Hence, being stuck with a small and dingy bathroom is not ideal. Luckily, here are 4 bathrooms that underwent stunning transformations with the help of stylish paint, trendy furniture and changes in layout. Take a look at these and make your own bathroom more functional, cosy and beautiful.
The old bathroom as you can see, was dark, boring, and stuck with drab tiles and dated fixtures. But now, after changing the tub into a shower stall and removing the bidet, the bathroom looks spacious and smart. White, grey and wood make for a very soothing and bright colour palette, while a half wall between the WC and shower lends a sense of privacy. The sink unit has been changed too and the lighting is brighter now. All credit goes to the interior designers and decorators at I Loft You.
This bathroom was a picture of neglect before, with damp walls, peeling plaster, and a roof which was about to collapse. The sanitary wares were terribly old too. But, the renovation will take your breath away!
Care was taken to preserve the Spanish charm of this bathroom while renovating it. Now, with large cream white tiles and fashionable fixtures, the place looks incredibly beautiful. The tub is very luxurious and there is ample space to organise all toiletries. New accessories and soft brown rugs add to the warmth here.
Boring tiles, old-fashioned furniture and lack of colour or aesthetic accents made this bathroom a dull and uninviting space.
The wall behind the sink has now been painted in grey partially and clad with soft brown mosaic tiles for an interesting look. The sink unit is sleek and floating, making the bathroom look more spacious and airy than ever. The sink itself as well as the WC look stylish, and paintings add personality too.
Bad layout and insufficient ventilation were the major problems in this tiny bathroom. The tiles looked lifeless as well.
It is hard to recognise the bathroom now. The double vintage style sink units and the massive mirror make this space charming and open. The white walls add to the spacious feel and the floor area has been wisely used to accommodate everything with style. Everything looks neat and clean.
Please note that to enhance the look and feel of your bathroom, you don’t always have to conduct an extensive makeover. Small changes like a bold colour for walls, a new WC, pretty shelves and stylish lights can make a lot of different too.
Here is another story you can read –6 older homes with a modern twist