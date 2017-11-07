Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

4 stylishly renovated bathrooms to inspire you!

Justwords Justwords
Piso en Sabadell, iloftyou iloftyou
Loading admin actions …

Very often, the bathroom is that part of a house which receives the least importance in terms of design and decor. But you need to consider that this is where you bathe and get ready every morning, to prepare for the day. Also, when you come back after a tiring day, the bathroom is a space which rejuvenates you. Hence, being stuck with a small and dingy bathroom is not ideal. Luckily, here are 4 bathrooms that underwent stunning transformations with the help of stylish paint, trendy furniture and changes in layout. Take a look at these and make your own bathroom more functional, cosy and beautiful.

1 – Drab to fab!

Piso en Sabadell, iloftyou iloftyou
iloftyou

iloftyou
iloftyou
iloftyou

The old bathroom as you can see, was dark, boring, and stuck with drab tiles and dated fixtures. But now, after changing the tub into a shower stall and removing the bidet, the bathroom looks spacious and smart. White, grey and wood make for a very soothing and bright colour palette, while a half wall between the WC and shower lends a sense of privacy. The sink unit has been changed too and the lighting is brighter now. All credit goes to the interior designers and decorators at I Loft You.

2 – Before: A sorry sight

Rehabilitación en Laracha, Intra Arquitectos Intra Arquitectos Country style bedroom
Intra Arquitectos

Intra Arquitectos
Intra Arquitectos
Intra Arquitectos

This bathroom was a picture of neglect before, with damp walls, peeling plaster, and a roof which was about to collapse. The sanitary wares were terribly old too. But, the renovation will take your breath away!

2 – Luxurious rejuvenation

Rehabilitación en Laracha, Intra Arquitectos Intra Arquitectos Country style bathroom
Intra Arquitectos

Intra Arquitectos
Intra Arquitectos
Intra Arquitectos

Care was taken to preserve the Spanish charm of this bathroom while renovating it. Now, with large cream white tiles and fashionable fixtures, the place looks incredibly beautiful. The tub is very luxurious and there is ample space to organise all toiletries. New accessories and soft brown rugs add to the warmth here.

3 – Lacking in personality

Reforma Residencial Antes e Depois, Ornella Lenci Arquitetura Ornella Lenci Arquitetura
Ornella Lenci Arquitetura

Ornella Lenci Arquitetura
Ornella Lenci Arquitetura
Ornella Lenci Arquitetura

Boring tiles, old-fashioned furniture and lack of colour or aesthetic accents made this bathroom a dull and uninviting space.

3 – Creative makeover

Reforma Residencial Antes e Depois, Ornella Lenci Arquitetura Ornella Lenci Arquitetura Colonial style bathroom
Ornella Lenci Arquitetura

Ornella Lenci Arquitetura
Ornella Lenci Arquitetura
Ornella Lenci Arquitetura

The wall behind the sink has now been painted in grey partially and clad with soft brown mosaic tiles for an interesting look. The sink unit is sleek and floating, making the bathroom look more spacious and airy than ever. The sink itself as well as the WC look stylish, and paintings add personality too.

4 – Tiny and lifeless

REFORMA INTEGRAL EN CALLE RAFAEL SALGADO (ZONA BERNABÉU) MADRID, DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR
DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR

DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR
DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR
DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR

Bad layout and insufficient ventilation were the major problems in this tiny bathroom. The tiles looked lifeless as well.

4 – Elegant and spacious

REFORMA INTEGRAL EN CALLE RAFAEL SALGADO (ZONA BERNABÉU) MADRID, DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR
DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR

DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR
DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR
DISEÑO Y ARQUITECTURA INTERIOR

It is hard to recognise the bathroom now. The double vintage style sink units and the massive mirror make this space charming and open. The white walls add to the spacious feel and the floor area has been wisely used to accommodate everything with style. Everything looks neat and clean.

Please note that to enhance the look and feel of your bathroom, you don’t always have to conduct an extensive makeover. Small changes like a bold colour for walls, a new WC, pretty shelves and stylish lights can make a lot of different too.

Here is another story you can read –6 older homes with a modern twist

10 rustic and stylish kitchens to inspire you
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks