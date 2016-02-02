The Rainbow House

Designed by Portuguese architects, Nelson Resende Architects, Casa No Sobral is trendy, modern, colourful, unique and comfortable—all of the best things when it comes to a house! It's also simple and minimalist, drawing beauty from clean lines and the time-old design trick of colour blocking.

Allen Klein once said, Your attitude is like a box of crayons that colour your world. Constantly colour your picture grey and your picture will always be bleak. Try adding some bright colours to the picture by including humour and your picture begins to lighten up.

When we translate this quote into architecture, we are saying that if you want to live a bold, colourful and exciting life, sometimes it can be just as simple as painting your house in beautiful, bold shades! If your house constantly looks cheerful and exciting, don't you think you will lead a more cheerful and exciting existence?

Come on, let's go on a tour of exciting, cheerful and colourful architecture! You'll feel happier just reading this!