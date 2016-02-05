Your browser is out-of-date.

This is how to decorate your first home together

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Let's move in together? 

The question is inevitable after some time of dating or once you've become engaged or married. But that doesn't mean that the moving in part and merging of stuff has to be boring. In fact, moving in together means the couple wants to be with each other daily. Living together, waking up next to each other and cooking and eating together. It's an adjustment but the team here at homify want to show you that it can be fun too!

This test involves a great deal of challenges with the ultimate goal of becoming a family. This doesn't mean children, necessarily, but being family to each other.

The first problem couples face when they decide to move in together is where to live; get a new place or ask your place or mine? Then the couple needs to look at what they need? New appliances? New bed? Storage space?

Let's see how it's done…

I do… promise to blend our styles

In this article we discuss merging two styles to make a comfortable home. One where the fantasy of living with your soulmate will become a reality, but where a lot of compromise needs to be made in-between, especially if your styles differ completely. 

Choose pieces from your existing furniture that go well together and compliment each other, this will make the process easier and then look at incorporating that style in a minimalist and simple manner as seen in this bedroom design idea.

If you need some help, don't miss: Designing A Seductively Romantic Bedroom.

I promise… to keep our individuality

Is his style classic? Minimalist or maybe even country? And your style is perhaps a bit more chic and modern? Not to worry he's your soulmate after all! So have a look at ways to incorporate both your styles into your new home, making it the best of both worlds! Researching these ideas might lead to some surprising results that could work for both of you, so make your home your own in a stylish and tasteful way!

I hereby… want to decide on our themes with you

So you've done the research and had a look at countless homify articles to come up with your perfect plan for the fusion of your personal style. You now have to look at all the furniture and appliances that both of you have and determine what stays and what will have to go!

So get rid of all your old hand me down furniture of spruce it up with some new upholstery to make it seem new. This is a fun way to make your home a special place together! Don't worry very soon your home will be filled with so much love!

In sickness and in health… and shopping for new furniture

When moving in together, spending money will be inevitable. Anyone will want a comfortable home that mirrors our personality and style. Weekends are time spent visiting furniture stores and home ware departments deciding on the perfect additions to your own living space.

Everyone wants a comfortable, cosy and relaxing living space, but getting there is a joint effort, one that includes expenses, but that doesn't mean you need to make all your changes at one time, plan a budget and gradually make any big purchases!

To love and to cherish… a simple décor style

Pleasing everyone is not easy, but including simple colours, tones and styles when redesigning your now combined living space you can ensure that no one is offended. Also, by using neutral colours and styles your home will be timelessly decorated, ensuring that you don't have to update your style in a few years.

This room features some excellent furniture by Klybeck… absolutely functional!

I will… treat each room as a unique space

Regardless of the size of your home, spaces need to be divided for their intended purpose. This means everything from your bedroom where each occupant needs their storage area or pedestal to the interior of the home where living room and dining room can be sectioned. This is to ensure that each item or piece of furniture has its place in the home.

Also, by creating sections within our home we can have a flow within the open spaces. Remember to include natural light and ventilation in the decoration of your home to make it warm and inviting throughout the day!

Until death do us part… so get used to décor you don’t like

And finally, if you really want to add something within your own personal taste into your home, but your partner is not that sure about it, then maybe you should consider including it in your home, even if your partner didn't like it as first… they will eventually get used to it.

It might be worth it to compromise by adding something that best suits you and allowing your partner the freedom to do the same. It's the beginning of a new adventure so don't sweat the small stuff!

Have you moved in with your partner recently? What’s the secret to decorating a home with a spouse? If you know, let us in on it!

