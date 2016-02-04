This Home is a Diamond in the Rough

This amazing home has a fun unique and unusual design with some excellent characteristics that make it perfect for a modern family that loves style and functionality. It is designed by the architectural team at Bruno Oliveira and sees a well-planned and proportional living space come to life.

The home is situated in Northern Portugal and is comfortable in every way possible, with a well-planned layout that creates a modern home, which includes everything from charming living room to wonderful storage space. Nothing has been forgotten!

Come and see it for yourself…