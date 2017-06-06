Home improvement: 6 ideas to improve your home with tiles

Installing some tiles can take an outdoor area like the garden or patio to a whole new level, and all you need is a bit of DIY and home improvement spirit!

Having a house that we can call our own is a dream that we keep on pursuing! Two of the most popular reasons for this is that we can decorate the spaces to our liking, and that we can take pleasure in making the changes that we want to. However, the process of building or buying a house, decorating and maintaining it requires a lot of us, both physically and financially.

A very important aspect in decorating a home is the floor. Eventually, it can also be the most expensive aspect of home improvement, especially if you have to replace an entire section of floor. It can be a glass falling on mosaic tiles. What about the children dragging toys across the wooden floor? It can also just be the natural wear on the floor taking place over the years. The causes of ageing and deterioration of floors are numerous and present in each house.

In recent years, ceramic tiles have gained popularity and is commercially available in a wide range of designs and colours, as well as in different qualities and at different prices.

It is one of the cheapest ways to pave a house, and is also one of the most versatile materials which can be used in any room. In our hastened days, however, what appeals most will undoubtedly be ease of maintenance. Well, ceramic tiles are easy to clean and maintain to keep in an impeccable position, just a bucket and damp mop is all you need!

We have to remember that all types of flooring has its advantages and disadvantages. One of the main drawbacks is that ceramic tiles provide very little insulation. Although this can be an advantage in hot countries, it won't be ideal in places where winters are harsh and the cold insurmountable by the use of carpets and rugs. Ceramics are quite hard and become slippery when completely flat. Lastly, it can be a fragile thing and can lead to clashes with hard materials such as pots and plates when it falls.

Ceramics might be the ideal floor for you, and now there are so many fashionable options to choose from. But if you're unsure and do not know what to choose, we're here to help! Today we bring you six ideas for tiled areas in various spaces of your home.