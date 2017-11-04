Your browser is out-of-date.

​8 modern living rooms with tips to copy

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Living, GP STUDIO DESIGN DE INTERIORES GP STUDIO DESIGN DE INTERIORES Modern living room MDF Blue
living room is so much more than a space where we sit and watch TV. Think of it as its own little stand-alone area that deserves its own look and character. The lighting, the furniture, the wall art… they all need to speak of your personal style, look inviting for guests, plus enhance the overall style of your home, especially when that living room shares its space with another area, like the kitchen or dining room.

But before you start stressing: it’s actually quite easy styling up a living room, as long as you remember these eight great tips…

1. Neutral colours are great, but spice it up with some patterns and motifs to ensure character and detail.

Sala de Estar, GP STUDIO DESIGN DE INTERIORES GP STUDIO DESIGN DE INTERIORES
2. Ensure your living room flaunts at least one quirky/unique/eye-catching piece, like these ceiling pendants.

Apartamento Residencial Dunguenhein, ArchDesign STUDIO ArchDesign STUDIO Living room
3. Not every item needs to balance perfectly – see how this wall art doesn’t line up with the sofa, yet the overall effect works?

Living, GP STUDIO DESIGN DE INTERIORES GP STUDIO DESIGN DE INTERIORES Modern living room MDF Blue
4. And speaking of mixing and matching, see how some rustic style (i.e. that brick wall) can light up a modern space.

MS apartment, Studio ro+ca Studio ro+ca Living room
5. Don’t underestimate the style power of nature (potted plants, botanical prints, etc.) for a fresh ambience.

Living, GP STUDIO DESIGN DE INTERIORES GP STUDIO DESIGN DE INTERIORES Terrace house Wood Beige
6. Remember that contrast is king: circular shapes with rectangular ones, floral patterns with block motifs, cool hues mixed with warm ones, etc.

SALAS INTEGRADAS: HOME-ESTAR-JANTAR-VARANDA, MC3 ARQUITETURA . PAISAGISMO . INTERIORES MC3 ARQUITETURA . PAISAGISMO . INTERIORES Modern living room
7. Open-plan layouts can also add more style to a living room, seeing as the various designs of the spaces can seep into one another.

Apto. João, RSRG Arquitetos RSRG Arquitetos Living room
8. Think of your lighting as part of the design and décor – let it contribute to your room’s look in addition to providing illumination.

homify Modern living room
Have you ever wondered: How can I separate the kitchen from the living room? Let’s find out…

11 Ways to decorate your cement garden on a low budget
Which of these style tips can you already spot in your living room’s design?

