​8 modern living rooms with tips to copy

A living room is so much more than a space where we sit and watch TV. Think of it as its own little stand-alone area that deserves its own look and character. The lighting, the furniture, the wall art… they all need to speak of your personal style, look inviting for guests, plus enhance the overall style of your home, especially when that living room shares its space with another area, like the kitchen or dining room.

But before you start stressing: it’s actually quite easy styling up a living room, as long as you remember these eight great tips…