​15 ideas to help organise your closet and dressing room

Clutter is never acceptable, especially not when it comes to small homes with limited legroom. But having said that, we all know how easy it is to fall in the groove of throwing a sweater down here or leaving a sock over there, and before you know it your entire bedroom has turned into a huge, giant mess.

Well, no more, for today we take a look at 15 examples of storage that anybody can try at home to ensure their closets, wardrobes and/or dressing spaces remain neat as a pin 24/7.