Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​15 ideas to help organise your closet and dressing room

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Эко домик , Giovani Design Studio Giovani Design Studio Minimalist dressing room
Loading admin actions …

Clutter is never acceptable, especially not when it comes to small homes with limited legroom. But having said that, we all know how easy it is to fall in the groove of throwing a sweater down here or leaving a sock over there, and before you know it your entire bedroom has turned into a huge, giant mess. 

Well, no more, for today we take a look at 15 examples of storage that anybody can try at home to ensure their closets, wardrobes and/or dressing spaces remain neat as a pin 24/7.

1. Drawers, drawers and more drawers – they take up little space, yet help out a lot with storage.

Casa JRQZ , Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Modern dressing room
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

2. A chair or small stool can be used for draping a shirt or garment if necessary – at least it won’t be on the floor.

MI VESTIDOR GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Modern dressing room Solid Wood Black
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

3. Just like your clothing closet, your storage space for linen should also be neat and tidy.

MI VESTIDOR GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Modern dressing room Solid Wood White
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

4. Keep even the smallest jewellery pieces neat and in their own little space, which will greatly enhance your room’s overall tidiness.

FM, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern dressing room
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

5. Install a hanging rod wherever you have some extra closet/wardrobe space.

DEPARTAMENTO EN CUERNAVACA, HO arquitectura de interiores HO arquitectura de interiores Modern dressing room
HO arquitectura de interiores

HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores

6. Colour-coding your clothing not only looks neat, but can also cut dressing time substantially.

homify Modern dressing room Wood Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Instead of stacking your shoes in a giant heap atop each other, line them up neatly on their own little rack/shelf.

DEPARTAMENTO EN PARQUES POLANCO, CDMX, HO arquitectura de interiores HO arquitectura de interiores Modern dressing room
HO arquitectura de interiores

HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores

8. A decent little cubby hole is all it takes to keep your beauty items (face creams, makeup, etc.) together.

homify Minimalist dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. A changing station on wheels? So practical!

Departamento en Santa Fe, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Eclectic style dressing rooms
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

10. Anything from seasonal clothing to shoes can be stored neatly and out of sight via boxes.

ул. Маршака, CULTURA-дизайн CULTURA-дизайн Eclectic style dressing rooms
CULTURA-дизайн

CULTURA-дизайн
CULTURA-дизайн
CULTURA-дизайн

11. Not everything needs to hang – fill up those cubby holes and shelves with clothing made for folding, like shirts and jeans.

Эко домик , Giovani Design Studio Giovani Design Studio Minimalist dressing room
Giovani Design Studio

Giovani Design Studio
Giovani Design Studio
Giovani Design Studio

12. You know what you use/wear the most, so keep those items near and in the front.

Mulberry, The Wood Works The Wood Works Modern dressing room Glass Beige
The Wood Works

Mulberry

The Wood Works
The Wood Works
The Wood Works

13. Separating your hanging items from the folded ones can also make any wardrobe look so much more practical.

homify Industrial style dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. A few simple wall knobs are perfect for hanging up anything from coats to handbags.

Apartament w Gdyni 2012, formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz Modern dressing room
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz

formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz

15. Your dressing space might be neater, but keeping it out of sight ensures it doesn’t impact the beauty of your bedroom.

Rehabilitación bajocubierta, TEKNIA ESTUDIO TEKNIA ESTUDIO Scandinavian style dressing room
TEKNIA ESTUDIO

TEKNIA ESTUDIO
TEKNIA ESTUDIO
TEKNIA ESTUDIO

Let’s see how you can go about Designing a fully loaded dressing room

A home for the rustic at heart

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks