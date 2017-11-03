Your browser is out-of-date.

​5 single-storey houses that will inspire you

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Pool
When imagining what the perfect house would look like, most of us immediately conjure up visions of multiple-storey structures, regardless of personal preference or style. And although there is nothing wrong with this, we thought we’d take a look at some prime examples of single-storey designs that, although not very massive in size, still know how to flaunt some serious style.

Let’s get inspired…

House 1

Residência E&A, Daniele Galante Arquitetura Daniele Galante Arquitetura Modern houses
Daniele Galante Arquitetura

Daniele Galante Arquitetura
Daniele Galante Arquitetura
Daniele Galante Arquitetura

The modern style meets rustic finishes in our first example (look at those sloping roofs and raw textured stone surfaces). An earthy colour palette brings all the various touches together, with a neat garden design perfectly completing the picture. 

And if you think this front façade strikes a pose, wait until you see what goes on in the back yard…

Residência E&A, Daniele Galante Arquitetura Daniele Galante Arquitetura Modern houses
Daniele Galante Arquitetura

Daniele Galante Arquitetura
Daniele Galante Arquitetura
Daniele Galante Arquitetura

Residência E&A, Daniele Galante Arquitetura Daniele Galante Arquitetura Modern houses
Daniele Galante Arquitetura

Daniele Galante Arquitetura
Daniele Galante Arquitetura
Daniele Galante Arquitetura

House 2

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Our second example definitely has a more modern style, with flat roofs, linear designs and a subtle colour palette. Notice the wealth of block- and rectangular shapes: a prime feature that can be noticed in the majority of modern structures. 

To offset with the harshness of the lines and materials, crystal-clear glass and a water feature has been added, as can be seen in the forthcoming images.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

House 3

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern houses Pink
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Now this one seriously knows how to bring the charm via its pink tones and fresh-green garden trimmings. The inside, however, flaunts a more elegant design with all the relevant touches, including a creamy colour palette, patterned tiles, dazzling lighting fixtures and mountains of legroom in-between the décor pieces and furnishings. 

And similar to our first example, this one also has a bit of paradise in the back yard…

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern dining room Blue
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

House 4

CASA MRE, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses Wood White
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

On to the next one, which already grabs attention from the get-go. The reason? The way in which materials and textures complement one another on the outside.

But it is that ocean view (noticeable from the living room once those massive glass doors are flung open) that really makes this design come to life, ensuring this is one of the most memorable modern beach houses here on homify.

CASA MRE, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern living room Glass White
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

CASA MRE, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Patios Wood Amber/Gold
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

House 5

RESIDENCIA EN MÉRIDA, ZODZIL, AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO Modern houses Wood Brown
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO

AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO

Last but certainly not least, a villa of the more traditional style, beautifully combining charming materials (curved roof shingles, timber beams, etc.), sleek architectural touches (wait until you see those glass sliding doors), and a huge commitment to a top-quality social life (as is evidenced by the very last photo). 

RESIDENCIA EN MÉRIDA, ZODZIL, AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO Living roomSofas & armchairs Engineered Wood Brown
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO

AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO

RESIDENCIA EN MÉRIDA, ZODZIL, AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO Modern houses Solid Wood Brown
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO

AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO

From one storey to multiple ones, enjoy these 14 designs of stairs perfect for small houses.

Which of these single-storey homes would you pick?

