​5 single-storey houses that will inspire you

When imagining what the perfect house would look like, most of us immediately conjure up visions of multiple-storey structures, regardless of personal preference or style. And although there is nothing wrong with this, we thought we’d take a look at some prime examples of single-storey designs that, although not very massive in size, still know how to flaunt some serious style.
Let’s get inspired…
The modern style meets rustic finishes in our first example (look at those sloping roofs and raw textured stone surfaces). An earthy colour palette brings all the various touches together, with a neat garden design perfectly completing the picture.
And if you think this front façade strikes a pose, wait until you see what goes on in the back yard…
Our second example definitely has a more modern style, with flat roofs, linear designs and a subtle colour palette. Notice the wealth of block- and rectangular shapes: a prime feature that can be noticed in the majority of modern structures.
To offset with the harshness of the lines and materials, crystal-clear glass and a water feature has been added, as can be seen in the forthcoming images.
Now this one seriously knows how to bring the charm via its pink tones and fresh-green garden trimmings. The inside, however, flaunts a more elegant design with all the relevant touches, including a creamy colour palette, patterned tiles, dazzling lighting fixtures and mountains of legroom in-between the décor pieces and furnishings.
And similar to our first example, this one also has a bit of paradise in the back yard…
On to the next one, which already grabs attention from the get-go. The reason? The way in which materials and textures complement one another on the outside.
But it is that ocean view (noticeable from the living room once those massive glass doors are flung open) that really makes this design come to life, ensuring this is one of the most memorable modern beach houses here on homify.
Last but certainly not least, a villa of the more traditional style, beautifully combining charming materials (curved roof shingles, timber beams, etc.), sleek architectural touches (wait until you see those glass sliding doors), and a huge commitment to a top-quality social life (as is evidenced by the very last photo).
From one storey to multiple ones, enjoy these 14 designs of stairs perfect for small houses.