37 inspiring ideas for decorating your entrance hallway

The entrance hall is a space that all the houses have despite their size. There is always an area adjacent to the entrance door where we leave the house keys, wallet, coat, and even the shoes. Depending on the size, this space can indeed be a dream. Usually, it is the division that least concerns the residents and which is always left to the end when it comes to decoration.
However, it is also a space that surprises us the most when adequately arranged. There are times when you enter a friends house and are surprised at first sight itself without even seeing the rest of the place. It is the same purpose we want you to apply within your home. Through this ideabook, you can see 37 amazing pictures of entrance hallways that will surely inspire you.
In case you have a wide entrance hallway then a central decoration is also worth a shot.
If you want to save floor space than opting for wall mounted hooks is also a great idea.
Large size paintings can add a decorative touch to your entrance instantly.
By using marble, you can create a sophisticated looking floor for your entrance hallway.
If possible, you can also add table lamps to your entrance to make it look beautiful.
A sleek looking bench is also a great option to consider for your hallway.
Using bright colors can make even the most simple spaces look lively and vibrant.
The sideboard is another piece of furniture that comes in handy especially when placed in entrance hallways.
Instead of carpets, you can also opt for floor rugs to decorate the space.
To incorporate a classic charm within your entrance hallway, you can opt for vintage tables.
Instead of marble, you can also use wood for creating your entrance floor.
Creative looking light fixtures can make your entry stand out. These can also be made as a DIY project by you.
Open shelves can also be used for displaying decorative elements near your entrance.
In case you have small side tables in your home you can place them in your entrance hallway to make the space more functional.
Mirrors are an ideal decorative feature for small hallways, as they can make the area look bright.
To create different patterns on the floor, you can consider using tiles as the construction material.
Open cabinets when placed near the entrance can be used for storing your daily essentials.
In case you have little more space than placing a sleek bookcase is also worth considering.
Flowers can make your entrance look colorful and fresh.
Another alternative to flowers is potted plants that can be used for covering the available area as well.
If you want a chic look for your entrance, then you can invest in crystal vases and decorative pieces.
For a modern look, you can add transparent glass table to your entrance hallway.
Mixing different decorative elements in a small space can also give you excellent results. Hear the designer has opted for a little-potted plant, painting, along with a beautiful table to complete the decor.
The ideal place for incorporating shoe racks within your home is near your entrance hallway. Moreover, you can even conceal them with doors to make them look discrete.
In case you want wood like feel for your entrance hall without spending a lot then consider using floor cladding.
Regal looking frames can be used for incorporating different objects like mirrors, paintings, and even family pictures.
Hear this piece of furniture can be used for two different purpose that is storage and seating.
Color contrast is the most crucial factor while decorating any space. Here the use of color black gives a beautiful contrast against the wooden floor.
Another simple element that you can use to decorate your entrance hallway is candle stands.
You can create a see-through partition using geometric figures to separate your entrance from the rest of the house.
A custom made sleek storage unit is ideal for narrow hallways.
Here the designer has created a small indoor stone garden to make the place look amazing.
Instead of a simple walkway, you can also customize it using pebbles and round stone slabs like seen in the picture.
To add a more natural ambiance in your home consider using bamboo sticks.
For making your hallway look bright and airy adding a floor to ceiling window is a great idea.
Frame pictures of your family can even be used for decorating the walls of your entrance.
Here the designer has used a natural slab of wood to create a unique looking table for the hall.
For more designs check out our ideabooks