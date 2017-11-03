Your browser is out-of-date.

37 inspiring ideas for decorating your entrance hallway

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
La casa dei miei sogni, Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Mediterranean corridor, hallway & stairs
The entrance hall is a space that all the houses have despite their size. There is always an area adjacent to the entrance door where we leave the house keys, wallet, coat, and even the shoes. Depending on the size, this space can indeed be a dream. Usually, it is the division that least concerns the residents and which is always left to the end when it comes to decoration. 

However, it is also a space that surprises us the most when adequately arranged. There are times when you enter a friends house and are surprised at first sight itself without even seeing the rest of the place. It is the same purpose we want you to apply within your home. Through this ideabook, you can see 37 amazing pictures of entrance hallways that will surely inspire you.

1. Central decoration

Armoni , ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
In case you have a wide entrance hallway then a central decoration is also worth a shot.

2. Hooks

homify Modern living room
If you want to save floor space than opting for wall mounted hooks is also a great idea.

3. Paintings

Moradia Unifamiliar T3 - Lordelo-Paredes, Esboçosigma, Lda Esboçosigma, Lda Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Large size paintings can add a decorative touch to your entrance instantly.

4. Marble floor

Casa M, monovolume architecture design monovolume architecture design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Marble White
By using marble, you can create a sophisticated looking floor for your entrance hallway.

5. Lamps

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
If possible, you can also add table lamps to your entrance to make it look beautiful.

6. Bench

Caprice Deco, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs
A sleek looking bench is also a great option to consider for your hallway.

7. Bright colors

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Using bright colors can make even the most simple spaces look lively and vibrant.

8. Sideboards

La casa de Marta, Silvia R. Mallafré Silvia R. Mallafré Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
The sideboard is another piece of furniture that comes in handy especially when placed in entrance hallways.

9. Floor rugs

La casa de Marta, Silvia R. Mallafré Silvia R. Mallafré Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Instead of carpets, you can also opt for floor rugs to decorate the space.

10. Vintage table

una casa romantica, archbcstudio archbcstudio Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
To incorporate a classic charm within your entrance hallway, you can opt for vintage tables.

11. Wooden floor

Ristrutturazione appartamento Milano, DemianStagingDesign DemianStagingDesign Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Instead of marble, you can also use wood for creating your entrance floor.

12. Light fixture

La casa dei miei sogni, Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Alessandro Corina Interior Designer Mediterranean corridor, hallway & stairs
Creative looking light fixtures can make your entry stand out. These can also be made as a DIY project by you.

13. Open shelves

CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood
Open shelves can also be used for displaying decorative elements near your entrance.

14. Side tables

Caza BZ, studio di architettura cinzia besana studio di architettura cinzia besana Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
In case you have small side tables in your home you can place them in your entrance hallway to make the space more functional.

15. Mirror

Ristrutturazione residenza privata, Giacomo Accordi Giacomo Accordi Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Mirrors are an ideal decorative feature for small hallways, as they can make the area look bright.

16. Tiled floor

VILLA DG, De Vivo Home Design De Vivo Home Design Mediterranean corridor, hallway & stairs
To create different patterns on the floor, you can consider using tiles as the construction material.

17. Open cabinet

Muguet e Jasmin, Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Open cabinets when placed near the entrance can be used for storing your daily essentials.

18. Sleek bookcase

Casa Bernini (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
In case you have little more space than placing a sleek bookcase is also worth considering.

19. Flowers

Modern and spacious hall in a villa on Cote d'Azur. NG-STUDIO Interior Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Interior Monaco,Interior Cote d'Azur,Interior Italy,Interior design Nice,Интерьер Ницца,Интерьер Монако,Интерьер Италия
Modern and spacious hall in a villa on Cote d'Azur.

Flowers can make your entrance look colorful and fresh.

20. Potted plants

Ristrutturazione appartamento Bologna, Stazione Centrale, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Another alternative to flowers is potted plants that can be used for covering the available area as well.

21. Crystal vase

Ristrutturazione appartamento Bari, Centro Storico, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
If you want a chic look for your entrance, then you can invest in crystal vases and decorative pieces.

22. Glass table

Ristrutturazione completa appartamento a Roma , piano a piano a Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
For a modern look, you can add transparent glass table to your entrance hallway.

23. Mixing elements

Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Mixing different decorative elements in a small space can also give you excellent results. Hear the designer has opted for a little-potted plant, painting, along with a beautiful table to complete the decor.

24. Shoe rack

Holztreppe mit Treppenunterbau, Schreinerei & Innenausbau Fuchslocher Schreinerei & Innenausbau Fuchslocher Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
The ideal place for incorporating shoe racks within your home is near your entrance hallway. Moreover, you can even conceal them with doors to make them look discrete.

25. Floor cladding

Reetdach Neubau, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
In case you want wood like feel for your entrance hall without spending a lot then consider using floor cladding.

26. Regal frames

Umbau 70er Jahre Bungalow, pur.buero architektur für innen pur.buero architektur für innen Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Regal looking frames can be used for incorporating different objects like mirrors, paintings, and even family pictures.

27. Multifunctional furniture

Homestaging nach Hausumbau in Westerland auf Sylt, Home Staging Sylt GmbH Home Staging Sylt GmbH Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Hear this piece of furniture can be used for two different purpose that is storage and seating.

28. Creating contrast

NaturDesign, Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Color contrast is the most crucial factor while decorating any space. Here the use of color black gives a beautiful contrast against the wooden floor.

29. Candle stands

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Another simple element that you can use to decorate your entrance hallway is candle stands.

30. Partition

VIA CORDILLERA (DESARROLLOS DELTA), Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
You can create a see-through partition using geometric figures to separate your entrance from the rest of the house.

31. Sleek storage

Ristrutturazione appartamento di 82 mq a Milano, San Siro, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
A custom made sleek storage unit is ideal for narrow hallways.

32. Indoor garden

Residencia AC, Interiorisarte Interiorisarte Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Here the designer has created a small indoor stone garden to make the place look amazing.

33. Creative walkway

CASA JT, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
Instead of a simple walkway, you can also customize it using pebbles and round stone slabs like seen in the picture.

34. Natural decoration

homify Mediterranean corridor, hallway & stairs
To add a more natural ambiance in your home consider using bamboo sticks.

35. Floor to ceiling windows

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
For making your hallway look bright and airy adding a floor to ceiling window is a great idea.

36. Framed pictures

JPB, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Frame pictures of your family can even be used for decorating the walls of your entrance.

37. Natural wood table

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Here the designer has used a natural slab of wood to create a unique looking table for the hall.

