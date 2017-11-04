Your browser is out-of-date.

11 Ways to decorate your cement garden on a low budget

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Espaço Gourmet em sintonia com o Paisagismo Exuberante, RABAIOLI I FREITAS RABAIOLI I FREITAS Tropical style garden Wood Green
If you have a small house with a cement yard, you can decorate it in several different ways. You can add a beautiful flowerbed, enhanced landscape, or create an area with wood furniture that brings beauty and lightness to your outdoor space. All the more if you are looking to save money then you are at the right place. 

Cement or concrete is a compelling natural element that you can use for various purposes. However, first, you have to define what you want in your yard or garden. Once done you can then bet on raw materials to make a wall, bench, pathway, cacti bed, or even a wall with mosaic.

1. Cement bed

Tropical Contemporâneo, Mateus Motta Paisagismo Mateus Motta Paisagismo Tropical style garden
Mateus Motta Paisagismo

Mateus Motta Paisagismo
Mateus Motta Paisagismo
Mateus Motta Paisagismo

Let's start with a beautiful white pebble bed. Here the color green gives a touch of life to the gray wall. The advantage of cement is that you can create different elements with extended durability.

2. Cacti

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Mediterranean style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

Here is another example of how to create a wall of burnt cement and a beautiful cactus bed. You will practically have no work after finishing the project with regards to its maintenance.

3. Art on the concrete wall

Sobrado 1939, Ana Sawaia Arquitetura Ana Sawaia Arquitetura Modern Garden
Ana Sawaia Arquitetura

Ana Sawaia Arquitetura
Ana Sawaia Arquitetura
Ana Sawaia Arquitetura

In this proposal, the concrete wall received a colorful strip which gives life to the garden. It is a cheap and straightforward idea. If you know a friend who loves art, then lend your space, so that they can creatively decorate the area.

4. Source of cement

Paisagismo Residencial, Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística Tropical style garden
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística

Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística

Another way to make your yard look splendid is by investing in a fountain. You can incorporate it into the cement wall along with different potted plants.

5. Very green

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here we have a practical and economical idea in the form of potted plants. Also, they can be combined with the bed and the wall. The material is inexpensive and easy to find in landscaping store.

6. Path

Residência Ilha do Governador - RJ - Paisagismo, TM&LH_ arq.arte - Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena TM&LH_ arq.arte - Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena Modern Garden
TM&amp;LH_ arq.arte—Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena

TM&LH_ arq.arte - Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena
TM&amp;LH_ arq.arte—Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena
TM&LH_ arq.arte - Tatiana Moraes e Lucia Helena

If your yard is cemented, then break up stretches of the ground to create a path with black pebbles. The visual impact is always right because the contrast that is created is beautiful.

7. Vertical garden

Espaço Gourmet em sintonia com o Paisagismo Exuberante, RABAIOLI I FREITAS RABAIOLI I FREITAS Tropical style garden Wood Green
RABAIOLI I FREITAS

RABAIOLI I FREITAS
RABAIOLI I FREITAS
RABAIOLI I FREITAS

If you have an ugly gray wall, then you can insert different sizes of wooden shelves to create a lovely vertical garden.

8. Wood furniture

Espaço Gourmet - Ville Bosquée, Michelle Machado Arquitetura Michelle Machado Arquitetura Modern Garden Solid Wood Beige
Michelle Machado Arquitetura

Michelle Machado Arquitetura
Michelle Machado Arquitetura
Michelle Machado Arquitetura

With a very discreet style, the burnt cement leaves a robust appearance in the external area. It is excellent for those seeking a modern decoration that matches the tone of wooden furniture.

9. The vegetation

Jardim Moderno Casa Cor 2008, ricardo pessuto paisagismo ricardo pessuto paisagismo Modern Garden
ricardo pessuto paisagismo

ricardo pessuto paisagismo
ricardo pessuto paisagismo
ricardo pessuto paisagismo

An idea with low cost is to use concrete or cement, preferably for the walls and different vessels. You will see how the gray gains a touch of life in harmony with the vegetation.

10. Concrete wall

Projeto de Paisagismo para residência em Vinhedo, Gabriela Pacheco | Arquitetura+Design+Paisagismo Gabriela Pacheco | Arquitetura+Design+Paisagismo Tropical style garden
Gabriela Pacheco | Arquitetura+Design+Paisagismo

Gabriela Pacheco | Arquitetura+Design+Paisagismo
Gabriela Pacheco | Arquitetura+Design+Paisagismo
Gabriela Pacheco | Arquitetura+Design+Paisagismo

Here the final image is a concrete wall that contrasts with the green of the vegetation.

11. A little color

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

There is a natural and inexpensive way to give a lush look to your backyard. Invest in a good paint to coat the surface with a cheerful color, just like we see in this image.

