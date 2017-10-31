Your browser is out-of-date.

7 charming little kitchens to inspire you

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Bruna Rodrigues Designer de Interiores
Not all of us have been blessed with big and spacious kitchens, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t make the most of what little legroom we have when it comes to our culinary corners. All it takes is a commitment to style and some clever planning with colours, patterns, textures and the layout of your furnishings and décor – and these 7 examples of small-yet-super-stylish kitchens are quite perfect to copy…

1. Thanks to some floating shelving, this narrow kitchen looks most open and inviting.

Arching - Arquitetos Associados
Arching—Arquitetos Associados

2. We just love how this corner space has been utilised via its cabinetry and peninsula.

Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

3. Striking wallpaper – that’s about all you need for a fabulous focal point, right?

homify
homify

4. See how this tiny kitchen makes expert use of every bit of space – that counter design is so inspirational.

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

5. Don’t overlook the importance of using soft neutrals to make a tiny area look bigger.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

6. Do you think this kitchen has enough storage areas and working surfaces?

Arquitetura 8 - Ana Spagnuolo & Marcos Ribeiro
Arquitetura 8—Ana Spagnuolo &amp; Marcos Ribeiro

7. A monochrome colour palette (and striking motifs) ensures this tiny kitchen goes from bland to brilliant.

Bruna Rodrigues Designer de Interiores
Bruna Rodrigues Designer de Interiores

For more copy-worthy ideas, see these 24 kitchen layouts and designs for maximum style and efficiency.

Which of these small kitchens inspire you the most?

No, Thanks