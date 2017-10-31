7 charming little kitchens to inspire you

Not all of us have been blessed with big and spacious kitchens, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t make the most of what little legroom we have when it comes to our culinary corners. All it takes is a commitment to style and some clever planning with colours, patterns, textures and the layout of your furnishings and décor – and these 7 examples of small-yet-super-stylish kitchens are quite perfect to copy…
