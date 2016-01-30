This Home is Having a Whale of a Time

Z-Lab Architects, based in Seoul, are known to create buildings suited perfectly to its environment, both physically and culturally. Today we will explore this ethic by taking a look at the innovative and natural Blind Whale House. This structure consists of two semi-detached buildings, built up of rough and raw stones. The name 'Blind Whale' comes from the home's structure, and especially the domed, tiled roofs resembling the backs of whale emerging from the water's surface.

The traditional lifestyle and spirit of the Jocheon people indigenous to the area is captured in this rustic home, emphasising living in harmony with nature and in reverence of the ocean and its inhabitants. As we will see upon closer inspection of the the house and grounds, nature is indeed the main focus and key influence. From the stone and wooden structure to the furnishings and decoration, it all comes together to make you feel apart of nature itself. Sound exciting? We definitely think it is. So why not join us to take a closer look?