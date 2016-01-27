The House that Performs Wonders with Wood

Riba Massanell Designers are known for creating exciting and innovative wooden structures that are both sustainable and aesthetically pleasing. What's more is there excellent delivery time—they can create an entire, quality home in about six months! Every home designed to each customer's preferences, of course. They produce beautiful, sturdy and sustainable homes every time.
Their secret? Well, the use of laminated wood in the structure, of course. Wood is a naturally strong, flexible and adaptable material to use in construction, but using a wood laminate has added resistance to wear—ideal in the façades of buildings. Furthermore, wood is ecologically-friendly, recyclable, and biodegradable, as well as being an excellent thermal insulator.
So, today, we will look at one of Riba Massanell's great projects, the Wood Frame House in Spain. We will spend some time look at the structure and the interiors to get a view of what this company has to offer. Join us!
The first impression of the Wood Frame House is that of a rustic and almost country-inspired bungalow. It evokes nostalgia for holiday resorts in temperature climates and vacations in the sun. This appearance is brought about the natural elements, such as the ever-present wood, as well as the warm terracotta tiles.
The barrel-tiled roof also reminds us of Mediterranean architecture and design. The ochre-painted plaster walls fits well with the natural theme of the house.
The plants in the garden crawl up onto the porch of the house to make indoor-outdoor living effortless and to ensure that the natural atmosphere is continued throughout.
Now let's take a look at the other side of the house. Here we can see a large and extending porch of the same terracotta tiles we saw at the front of the house. This allows for abundant space on which to entertain guests and spend long, lazy days in the sun.
The shelter of the porch is a natural extension of the home's roof, constructed of the same laminated wood, and topped with the barrel tiles.
The porch furniture we see here is minimal and in a classic style. The wooden frames of the chairs and table is complemented with simple white cushions.
Inside the house we are greeted by a continuation of the natural theme initiated in the home's exterior. Strong natural elements are at the forefront of the interior design scheme, and it is all in a neutral colour scheme. This creates a rustic atmosphere throughout the home.
Two large ceiling lamps with laminated wood covers hang in disc form above the dining table. The chairs accompanying the dining room table are made of a synthetic materials which resembles weaved wicker in a sandy, uneven colour scheme. Even the art in this area adds to the room’s rustic atmosphere. The room is otherwise minimally decorated, as not to overburden the natural character.
It is worth our while to take a closer look at the furniture in of the house. This table and accompanying chairs reveal a high level of craftsmanship. This is very appropriate to the design of the entire house.
With the use of wooden furniture, the designers not only keeps to the overall character of the house, but also solidifies their promise to high-quality, sustainable work and a home that is comfortable, beautiful and good for the environment. It just goes to show how versatile and flexible wood is as a construction material and in use for furnishing and decoration.
Wood has much more potential than we imagine and will always add a timeless sophistication to any interior design scheme.
If we move over to the living room area, we are pleasantly surprised by the rich and contrasting colour of the sofa suit in this room. The sophistication of this unit is well-suited to the otherwise neutral scheme, since it is a contrast creating a pleasing visual effect without being too overwhelming.
In the back of the room we can see a section of exposed brick. This provides an interesting pattern and adding to the neutral theme. We can see several artworks gracing the walls of this room as well, which adds just another level of sophistication.
Before we end off our article today, let us bid one last farewell to this lovely bungalow in the twilight.
From this vantage point we can see the extensive swimming pool with built-in lighting. it is surrounded by a deck of bricks and wooden fencing to form a coherent whole.
Behind the pool and before we enter the house, we can see a large lawn, which should be ideal for family games and fun next to the pool.
Behind it all we see the noble, wooden structure of the house lighted in the impending darkness. Must be nice to live here!