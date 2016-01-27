The House that Performs Wonders with Wood

Riba Massanell Designers are known for creating exciting and innovative wooden structures that are both sustainable and aesthetically pleasing. What's more is there excellent delivery time—they can create an entire, quality home in about six months! Every home designed to each customer's preferences, of course. They produce beautiful, sturdy and sustainable homes every time.

Their secret? Well, the use of laminated wood in the structure, of course. Wood is a naturally strong, flexible and adaptable material to use in construction, but using a wood laminate has added resistance to wear—ideal in the façades of buildings. Furthermore, wood is ecologically-friendly, recyclable, and biodegradable, as well as being an excellent thermal insulator.

So, today, we will look at one of Riba Massanell's great projects, the Wood Frame House in Spain. We will spend some time look at the structure and the interiors to get a view of what this company has to offer. Join us!